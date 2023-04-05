JetBlue’s Has Flights As Low As $39 for Its Spring Sale — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

The airline's “Spring (Travel) Fever Sale” ends tomorrow.

Published on April 5, 2023
The tail of a JetBlue A220 Airplane
Photo:

Courtesy of JetBlue Airway

Spring has officially sprung, and JetBlue is springing some amazing flight deals on travelers to celebrate the season.

The airline’s “Spring (Travel) Fever Sale,” which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET or local time on April 6, has one way fares starting at just $39. The sale is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 18 through June 21, according to JetBlue.

“Family & festivals. Long weekends & weddings. Savings & more savings,” JetBlue tweeted about the sale.

Fly between Los Angeles and Las Vegas starting at just $39 each way, or fly between Los Angeles and San Francisco, or New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale for just $44 each way. For just a bit more, travelers can fly between Charleston and Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore and Boston, and more starting at just $49 each way.

Travelers looking to splurge and escape to even warmer climes can head to Montego Bay in Jamaica with one way flights starting at just $109 from Fort Lauderdale, or head to Cancun with one way flights starting at just $139 from Newark.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

In addition to the flight sale, JetBlue is also putting vacation packages on sale. A vacation to Las Vegas starts at just $94 when traveling from Los Angeles, for example, while a trip to Miami starts at just $284 when traveling from New York City.

The sale comes months before JetBlue plans to launch a brand-new flight to Paris, a complement to the airline’s existing transatlantic service to London, which was launched in 2021 and later expanded.

