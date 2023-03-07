JetBlue Is Launching Flights to Paris in June — and Tickets Are on Sale Now

JetBlue is heading to Paris in June, and tickets are now available to book.

Launching June 29, and starting at less than $500 roundtrip, the trip will be offered once per day each way, Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer, confirmed to Travel + Leisure. The new route, which the airline first announced late last year, will travel from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with plans to launch flights from Boston later this year.

“It's part of our long term transatlantic strategy... with the routes that are most frequently requested by customers,” Geraghty told T+L. “When we go into Europe, I think oftentimes the notion of a low cost carrier is viewed differently through a European lens… we're very much not that. It's a low fare and a great experience.”

Fares will start at just $479 roundtrip for core and at $1,899 for Mint from the U.S.

The flights will operate on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft and include 24 Mint suites, including two larger Mint Studio suites, and 114 core seats (the airline’s version of economy). The flying experience will be similar to JetBlue’s other transatlantic service to London, which the carrier launched in August 2021 and later expanded, and will feature a partnership with fast-casual restaurant Dig for a build-your-own meal concept in core.

The aircraft will also feature several of JetBlue’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels along with extra-large overhead bins. Geraghty said the onboard experience will also be complete with some “French flare,” including a selection of French films to watch.

“Our view... is you don't have to compromise great service for low fares, you can do them both,” Geraghty said. “We want to continue to do that in Paris.”

Flights from New York to Paris will take off at 5:09 p.m., while flights from Paris back to New York will take off at 8:55 a.m. each day.



Beyond these flights, JetBlue has its sights set on expansion further into Europe, starting with Amsterdam.

“We'd love to explore other cities,” Geraghty said. “Amsterdam has been very high on the list.”