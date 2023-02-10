JetBlue Brings Back $49 1-day Flight Sale and More Savings to Wrap Up Week of Deals

The airline is offering another one-day-only sale coupled with vacation package and hotel reservation savings.

Updated on February 10, 2023
A JetBlue Airways airplane in flight surrounded by a blue sky
Photo:

Johnny Del Villar/Courtesy of JetBlue Airways

It’s JetBlue’s birthday, and the company has been celebrating with deals all week. But today, the airline goes even further, offering more discounted flights along with savings on vacation packages and the chance to earn extra points on hotel bookings.

JetBlue, which is celebrating 23 years in business, is bringing back its one-day flight sale for Friday only for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from March 1 through April 26, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which first debuted Monday, has flights starting as low as $49 each way.

The sale is valid across much of JetBlue’s network, including popular cities like New Orleans, Savannah, and New York, as well as on some Caribbean routes.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company is overhauling for this year.

JetBlue customers can also save big on vacation packages, a sale the carrier first introduced earlier this week. That sale is valid on new bookings made by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 13 and is available on flight and hotel packages as well as on flight and cruise packages for travel from Feb. 24 through Dec. 31.

Travelers who book a vacation can use the promo code “BDAY25” for $25 off a package when they spend $500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY200” for $200 off a package when they spend $3,500 or more, use the promo code “BDAY350” for $350 off a package when they spend $5,000 or more, or use the promo code “BDAY600” for $600 off a package when they spend $7,000 or more.

Typically, JetBlue allows travelers to book their entire vacation package with their TrueBlue points, but those bookings would not be valid for this promotion. 

Additionally, JetBlue will finish off its week of deals with 2x points on hotel reservations made with Paisly, a booking platform the airline first launched in 2021. To be eligible, reservations must be purchased by Feb. 16 and require a two-night minimum stay.

Last week, the airline expanded Paisly’s services to travelers who didn’t book a JetBlue flight, allowing all travelers to reserve cars, accommodations, and activities, and earn TrueBlue points while they do it.

