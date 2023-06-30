I Flew on JetBlue’s First Flight from NYC to Paris — Here’s What Travelers Can Expect

Paris is always a good idea.

It was true for Audrey Hepburn, and it’s true for JetBlue, which launched its first-ever flights to the City of Lights — and its first to continental Europe — on Thursday. Flight 1407 (named in honor of France’s Bastille Day) took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport just after 5 p.m. and landed in Paris early the next morning.

“I think people are getting more adventurous as to where they want to go — we have a lot more Americans with passports now than we had 20 years ago,” said Robin Hayes, the CEO of JetBlue, in an interview with Travel + Leisure. “And so we want to better fill that demand. It's great that we can fly people domestically, but we also want to be their airline when they fly internationally as well.”

The new route is part of the airline’s international expansion plans, which include adding a second flight to Paris from Boston next year, and launching flights to Amsterdam from New York in August and from Boston in September. And that’s not all.

“There’s a number of great European destinations, and hopefully, in 2024, we can add at least one more,” Hayes said.

Hayes also noted that the airline has ordered more than a dozen more long-range and extra-long-range aircraft.

JetBlue first started flying to Europe in 2021 with service to London, which it later expanded.

“We're here to shake up the market just as we did in London. We're here to bring an outstanding product and low fares,” Hayes said before the inaugural flight. “We compete against a very high fare legacy joint venture with a lot of flights so it's not easy, but we're going to do our part to shake the market up and make it more competitive.”

Upon boarding JetBlue's inaugural flight to Paris, I ran into the airline's founder David Neeleman, who has more recently founded the rapidly expanding Breeze Airways. The Breeze Airways CEO told T+L “it means a lot” to see how far the airline he started has come.

“Obviously, it's your legacy — none of this would exist if I didn't have that idea,” he said. “But it's not just me, it's a bunch of people subsequent to me that have done a really good job of just keeping that feeling alive that I envisioned when I started the company.”

I was lucky enough to have the best seat on the plane: the Mint Studio. Each transatlantic flight has only two Mint Studio seats in the front row of the aircraft.

Alison Fox/Travel+Leisure

The spacious seat is larger than every other business-class seat (called Mint Suites, of which there were 22 on board). The studio features a lie-flat bed, a sliding door, wireless charging, and — unique to the studio — a larger TV and a guest seat and table. The TV pivoted to make watching while eating easier, and the Tuft & Needle memory foam pillow was very cozy. As we took off, I settled in to watch a French movie in honor of the inaugural flight.

Shortly after takeoff, the crew took drink orders, offering one of the cutest cocktail services I’ve ever seen in the air. I ordered the Mint Condition, made with Bombay Sapphire gin or Tito’s vodka (gin for me), ginger, lime, cucumber, and mint. The drink was brought out in a mini silver cocktail shaker and shaken to order before being poured into a chilled glass and served with a bowl of Marcona almonds.

Then, it was time for the first meal. I had already pre-ordered through the screen when I first got on board, and as a vegetarian, I was excited to see so many non-meat and even vegan options. The highlight was the chilled English pea soup with mint oil and puffed wild rice, which was creamy and refreshing with a bit of crunch.

Alison Fox/Travel+Leisure

Before landing, I enjoyed a light breakfast of watermelon and coconut yogurt with a tart passion fruit purée.

The menu, which is designed as part of a partnership JetBlue has with the NYC-based Delicious Hospitality Group, known for restaurants like Charlie Bird, is the same that is offered on the company’s eastbound London flights.

Just over six hours after taking off, we finally touched down in Paris and people clapped — normally an eye-rolling behavior, but somewhat acceptable under the circumstances.

“For the very first time ever, JetBlue welcomes you to Paris-Charles de Gaulle,” the pilot announced.

How to book

For a very limited time, JetBlue is offering round-trip fares starting at $499 for Core (or economy) seats, and $2,499 for Mint. To take advantage, travelers must book by July 1 and depart between July 8 and Aug. 31 for Mint, or depart from Jan. 9, 2024, through Feb. 29, 2024, for Core. A Saturday night stay is required.

Beyond the sale, a search for a pre-holiday, round-trip ticket in Core in December (considered one of the most affordable times to visit Paris) offers the lowest fare tickets from Tuesday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 15, for about $516.

Each JetBlue Paris flight operates on an Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft and includes 24 Mint suites and 114 core seats.

