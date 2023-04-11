JetBlue to Launch Flights to Amsterdam This Summer — What to Know

This is the airline's third European route.

Alison Fox
Published on April 11, 2023
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JetBlue will launch flights to Amsterdam later this summer from New York, marking the airline’s third European route.

The new route, which will launch in late summer, will fly between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. The new flights will operate on a daily basis.

Eventually, the airline plans to also fly between Boston and Amsterdam, but a timeframe has not yet been announced.

"This route is long overdue for some competition,” Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer at JetBlue, said in a statement provided to T+L. “For too long the U.S. legacy carriers… have locked customers in with very expensive fares and mediocre service. Just like we’re doing in London and Paris, we will bring fares down and improve the experience for customers flying between the U.S. and Amsterdam.”

The new flights will be flown on the carrier’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft and will feature 24 Mint Suite seats and 114 core seats (JetBlue’s version of economy). 

“Our formula of combining a customer-centric experience and everyday low fares isn’t something you find in Europe," Hayes added. "We’re confident that customers, Amsterdam airport officials, and the Dutch government will be delighted by JetBlue when they see first-hand the positive impact we can make and we look forward to working together with Dutch officials to ensure long-term success in the market.”

The new route announcement comes weeks before JetBlue is set to start flying to Paris from New York in June, the airline’s first destination in continental Europe. JetBlue first launched flights to Europe in August 2021 with service to London, which it later expanded.

The Amsterdam flights will feature many of JetBlue’s signature amenities like unlimited free high speed Wi-Fi, live TV channels, and extra-large overhead bins. Travelers in core will also be able to enjoy the airline’s partnership with fast-casual restaurant Dig and its unique build-your-own meal concept in the air.

JetBlue said seats for the new Amsterdam route are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

