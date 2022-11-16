JetBlue to Launch Non-stop Flights to Paris Next Year

The flights will start from JFK and then expand to Logan Airport.

Published on November 16, 2022
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JetBlue will soon start flying between the United States and Paris, marking the first flight for the airline to continental Europe.

Starting in the summer of 2023, JetBlue will launch nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday. Following that, the carrier will then add flights from Boston Logan International Airport to the City of Lights.

JetBlue said seats for the new flights will go on sale “in the coming months.”

“JetBlue is offering something completely unique to what you get from the big global legacy airlines on these routes – where a single high-fare joint venture operates nearly three-quarters of the flying,” Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer at JetBlue, said in a statement provided to T+L. “The response to our London service is proof that combining great service with low fares works. We can’t wait to bring our reimagined Mint and core offerings to Continental Europe’s most visited city.”

The new Paris route will be flown on the company’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft and will feature several of JetBlue’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels. The planes will also include extra large overhead bins. 

The flying experience will be similar to JetBlue’s other transatlantic service to London, which the carrier launched in August 2021 and later expanded. It will include the company’s revamped Mint seats as well as a partnership with Dig for a build-your-own meal concept.

JetBlue isn’t just expanding across the pond. Last month, the airline expanded its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways to make it easier to fly to new destinations throughout Africa and Asia. And earlier this year, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the airline the fifth largest in the U.S.

