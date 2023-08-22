This JetBlue Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

The sale ends on Aug. 24 and is valid on travel from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on August 22, 2023
JetBlue airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
Labor Day may still be a week away, but JetBlue is ready for fall with a sale that has one-way fares starting at just $39.

The airline’s “Big Fall Sale” must be booked by Aug. 24 and is valid on travel from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. However, the sale is not good for travel on Fridays or Sundays.

“Autumn’s up. Wheels up,” the airline wrote in a Facebook post about the sale on Tuesday morning. “Get a jump on the season with deals on flights and vacation packages.”

Fly between New York and Charleston, between Boston and Rochester, between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans, between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and more starting at just $39 each way. For just $10 more, travelers can also fly from New York to Orlando, between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, between Boston and Baltimore, and more.

Travelers hoping to make summer last a bit longer can splurge on an island getaway with flights to San Juan starting at just $74 from Orlando and flights to Punta Cana starting at just $149 from Boston.

In addition to savings on flights, JetBlue is putting its vacation packages on sale with flight and hotel deals starting as low as $313. For that price, travelers can fly roundtrip from Los Angeles to San Francisco and book a two night hotel stay or do the same from New York to Boston.

Travelers can also book a two-night vacation package with roundtrip flights from Boston to Cancun starting at just $534. 

Travelers who book a JetBlue Vacations trip receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as access to a network of "insiders" in certain destinations who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

Passengers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra ticket must pay $35 for a checked bag and $60 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are also not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty program, which the company overhauled this year.

