JetBlue's Fall Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — and We Have the Promo Code

We may be in the heat of summer, but JetBlue is ready for sweater season and PSLs with a new fall sale that has $25 off one-way flights and $50 off roundtrip flights.

The “Get the Fall Rolling” sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 26, is valid on nonstop flights from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 except on Fridays and Sundays, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To book, travelers must use the promo code “FALLTRAVEL” and spend at least $50 per flight segment (excluding the taxes and fees).

The discount will apply to the base fare.

While JetBlue is expanding its service to Europe with new flights to Paris and Amsterdam, the sale is not available to use on transatlantic flights. It’s also not available to use on the airline’s Mint business class, which JetBlue revamped in 2021 to include sliding doors, wireless charging, and more.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra ticket must pay $35 for a checked bag and $60 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty program, which the company overhauled this year.

In addition to the flight sale, the airline is putting vacation packages on sale by offering $300 off JetBlue Vacations trips. To take advantage of that offer, travelers must also book by July 26 and must spend at least $2,500 per package.

But that promotion is valid on travel for a much longer period from July 31 through June 15, 2024.

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as access to a network of "insiders" in certain destinations who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.