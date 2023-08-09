This JetBlue Sale Has Flights to Charleston, Las Vegas, and More Starting at $39 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

It may be the heart of summer, but JetBlue is already looking ahead to fall, and putting one-way flights on sale starting at just $39 to celebrate.

The airline’s “All For Fall Sale,” which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 10, has savings on fall trips across the country, including to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to JetBlue. The sale is valid on travel from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15, but excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

“Leaf-peeping or palm-tree seeking? Whatever kind of trip you’re after, we’ve got just the ticket,” JetBlue wrote in a Facebook post about the sale.

Fly between Charleston and Westchester, New York, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans all starting at just $39 each way. Or fly between JetBlue’s hub in New York and Nashville starting at just $54 each way, between New York and San Diego starting at just $79 each way, and between New York and Phoenix starting at just $89 each way.

Travelers can also escape the cooling fall temperatures for a Puerto Rican getaway with one-way flights to San Juan starting at just $89 from Boston, or $74 from both Newark and Orlando each way.

JetBlue is also putting its JetBlue Vacations packages on sale. Round-trip flight and two-night hotel packages to Las Vegas, for example, start at just $95 when traveling from Los Angeles.

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as access to a network of "insiders" in certain destinations who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra ticket with JetBlue will still have to pay $35 for a checked bag and $60 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are also not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty program, which the company overhauled this year.