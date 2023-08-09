This JetBlue Sale Has Flights to Charleston, Las Vegas, and More Starting at $39 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

The sale ends Aug. 10.

By
Alison Fox
Published on August 9, 2023
JetBlue Airbus A320 series passenger aircraft at the tarmac and jet bridges of LaGuardia Airport in New York City
Photo:

Nicolas Economou/Getty Images

It may be the heart of summer, but JetBlue is already looking ahead to fall, and putting one-way flights on sale starting at just $39 to celebrate.

The airline’s “All For Fall Sale,” which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 10, has savings on fall trips across the country, including to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to JetBlue. The sale is valid on travel from Sept. 6 through Nov. 15, but excludes flights on Fridays and Sundays.

“Leaf-peeping or palm-tree seeking? Whatever kind of trip you’re after, we’ve got just the ticket,” JetBlue wrote in a Facebook post about the sale.

Fly between Charleston and Westchester, New York, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and between Fort Lauderdale and New Orleans all starting at just $39 each way. Or fly between JetBlue’s hub in New York and Nashville starting at just $54 each way, between New York and San Diego starting at just $79 each way, and between New York and Phoenix starting at just $89 each way.

Travelers can also escape the cooling fall temperatures for a Puerto Rican getaway with one-way flights to San Juan starting at just $89 from Boston, or $74 from both Newark and Orlando each way.

JetBlue is also putting its JetBlue Vacations packages on sale. Round-trip flight and two-night hotel packages to Las Vegas, for example, start at just $95 when traveling from Los Angeles. 

Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as access to a network of "insiders" in certain destinations who can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra ticket with JetBlue will still have to pay $35 for a checked bag and $60 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are also not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s Mosaic loyalty program, which the company overhauled this year.

