Score $100 Off Flights With JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon

JetBlue is celebrating Cyber Monday with up to $100 off flights across the country and beyond for 2022 and 2023.

The “We Just Click” sale offers customers $100 off roundtrip flights, per person, or $50 off each one-way segment, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. Each one-way segment must be priced at at least $100 for the deal to apply.

To take advantage, the sale must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for travel throughout this year and next up to Oct. 26, 2023. To book, travelers can use the code “CYBER22” and must purchase their tickets on JetBlue’s website.

The sale is only available on nonstop flights and is not valid on transatlantic flights like JetBlue’s service to London, which was expanded over the summer, or on the recently announced service to Paris, which the carrier plans to launch in the summer of 2023.

The sale is not valid on JetBlue Vacations packages, on award flights, or partner airlines or codeshare flights.

The sale is valid on flights to warm-weather destinations across the globe, like Cartagena in Colombia, Turks and Caicos, St. Lucia, Cancun, and more.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

Last month, JetBlue expanded its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways. Additionally, earlier this year, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the airline the fifth largest in the U.S. The merger is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the first half of 2024.