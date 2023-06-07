JetBlue is continuing to add warm-weather destination flights to its roster — it's latest addition? The Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

Travelers can purchase tickets now for scheduled flight service that starts on November 2, 2023. The 4-hour and 45-minute flight to St. Kitts from New York is operated on an Airbus A320 aircraft. The amenities on board include 100+ DIRECTV live channels on a 10" seat back monitor.

Travel + Leisure spotted one-way fares as low as $179 for flights between New York and St. Kitts in the “Basic Blue” fare category, which does not allow carry-on bags, and $209 for the "Blue" fare class which provides free carry-on bag and advance seat selection.

"We look forward to introducing our low fares and great service to St Kitts customers and offering our Northeast customers a unique island getaway where they can find pristine beaches, adventure, world-class gastronomy and warm hospitality," David Jehn, vice president, network planning and partnerships, JetBlue, said in a statement. "This new nonstop route aims to continue to grow our presence in the Caribbean and bring more choices for our customers."



St. Kitts is an 18-mile long island separated between the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea known for its beaches, diving, and hiking trails.

This week, JetBlue also announced a new service from JFK to Belize starting in December. The airline will also start flying to Grenada from Boston in November.



“These new routes will position JetBlue to deliver even more growth and connectivity to popular destinations, while also furthering the airline’s significant presence across Latin America and the Caribbean,” Jehn also said.



In June, JetBlue announced new service between Los Angeles and Bermuda. JetBlue operates flights to more than 100 destinations across the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom