JetBlue's $49 Flight Sale Is for Today Only

JetBlue is turning 23 and is celebrating with huge savings, one for each day this week.

The airline will kick things off Monday with a one-day-only fare sale with one-way tickets starting at just $49, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book on Monday for travel from March 1 through April 26 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The tickets are nonrefundable, but do include government taxes and fees.

Travelers can fly from New York to Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans, or Savannah to New York all starting at just $49 one-way.

The sale is valid across much of JetBlue’s network, including some Caribbean routes, but is not valid on flights to London. The airline, which started flying to London in August 2021, plans to also launch flights to Paris starting this summer.

Beyond Monday’s savings, JetBlue will release a new deal each day this week as part of the birthday festivities.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for this year.

The new loyalty program changes, which are expected to be implemented in the spring, will utilize a “tile” system to measure a customer’s progress toward Mosaic status and allow customers to choose a reward for every 10 tiles they earn through the company’s “Perks You Pick.” These perks will include everything from access to an expedited security lane to an onboard alcoholic drink, a one-time 2X points bonus on a JetBlue Vacations package, and more.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

Last week, JetBlue also expanded its booking services to all travelers, regardless of if they booked a JetBlue flight or not, allowing customers to use its booking platform Paisly and earn TrueBlue points when they reserve cars, accommodations, and activities.