JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Has Flights As Low As $49 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

JetBlue is ringing in the new year with a winter sale with one-way flights starting as low as $49.

The airline’s “Big Winter Sale” must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 and is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 17 through March 29 throughout JetBlue’s network, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is only valid on the lowest available fare.

“Put the win in winter with deals on flights and flight + hotel packages to your favorite destinations,” the airline tweeted on Wednesday.

Fly from Detroit to Boston, Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta, Nashville to New York, New York to Savannah, Philadelphia to Boston, and more starting at just $49 one-way. For $59 travelers can also fly from Savannah to Boston, Charleston to New York, and more.

Lean into the cold with flights to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles starting at just $44 one-way and from Fort Lauderdale starting at just $99 one-way, or head up to Buffalo to see a frigid Niagara Falls with one-way flights starting at just $44 from Boston and $79 from Orlando.

Or escape to warmer climates with one-way flights to San Juan starting at just $74 from Fort Lauderdale and $134 from Boston. The sale also includes deals to other Caribbean destinations like Punta Cana, Jamaica’s Montego Bay, and more.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

In addition to savings on flights, JetBlue is offering discounted vacation packages that include both the flight and hotel. Travelers can book a JetBlue Vacations package to places like Las Vegas starting at just $82 from Los Angeles, or to Punta Cana starting at just $418 when traveling from Fort Lauderdale.