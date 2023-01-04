JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Has Flights As Low As $49 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Flights must be booked by Jan. 11.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JetBlue is ringing in the new year with a winter sale with one-way flights starting as low as $49.

The airline’s “Big Winter Sale” must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 11 and is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 17 through March 29 throughout JetBlue’s network, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is only valid on the lowest available fare.

“Put the win in winter with deals on flights and flight + hotel packages to your favorite destinations,” the airline tweeted on Wednesday. 

Fly from Detroit to Boston, Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta, Nashville to New York, New York to Savannah, Philadelphia to Boston, and more starting at just $49 one-way. For $59 travelers can also fly from Savannah to Boston, Charleston to New York, and more.

Lean into the cold with flights to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles starting at just $44 one-way and from Fort Lauderdale starting at just $99 one-way, or head up to Buffalo to see a frigid Niagara Falls with one-way flights starting at just $44 from Boston and $79 from Orlando

Or escape to warmer climates with one-way flights to San Juan starting at just $74 from Fort Lauderdale and $134 from Boston. The sale also includes deals to other Caribbean destinations like Punta Cana, Jamaica’s Montego Bay, and more.

Travelers who book a Blue, Blue Basic, or Blue Extra fare must pay $35 for a checked bag and $45 for a second one. Customers who book a Blue Basic fare are not permitted to bring a carry-on bag unless they are members of JetBlue’s elite Mosaic loyalty program, which the company recently overhauled for 2023.

Most JetBlue flights include the company’s signature amenities like unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

In addition to savings on flights, JetBlue is offering discounted vacation packages that include both the flight and hotel. Travelers can book a JetBlue Vacations package to places like Las Vegas starting at just $82 from Los Angeles, or to Punta Cana starting at just $418 when traveling from Fort Lauderdale.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Less than $50 — but You'll have to Book Fast
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight above California
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating 2023 With $39 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
Breeze Airways Is Offering $29 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book by Thursday
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through clouds
Spirit Airlines' Holiday Sale Has Flights for As Low As $44 — but It Ends Tomorrow
etBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Halloween Sale Has Flights for As Low As $31
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight across California
Alaska Airlines' Cyber Monday Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $29
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-271N takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Spirit's Latest Sale Has Flights As Low As $52 — but You'll Have to Act Fast
JetBlue Plane
JetBlue's Big Fall Sale Is Here — With Flights Starting As Low As $39
A Spirit Airlines A320 landing at Portland International Airport into a setting sun.
Spirit Airlines Is Offering Travelers a Treat for Halloween With Tickets Starting at Just $39
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days
This image shows a jetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 with registration N967JT arriving at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Has Flights As Low As $29 Throughout the U.S. and Caribbean
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $24 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 at Los Angeles International Airport
JetBlue's Spring Sale Has Deals on Flights Starting As Low As $34 — but You'll Have to Act Fast