It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Belize With This New Direct Flight Out of NYC

JetBlue is launching a new flight to Belize from New York's JFK Airport in December.

Published on June 7, 2023
Belize
Photo:

Getty Images

JetBlue will launch flights from New York to Belize in December, bringing nonstop flights from the Big Apple to the Central American country.

The new flights, which will launch on Dec. 6, will mark the first-ever nonstop flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Belize’s Phillip S.W. Goldson Airport, the Belize Tourism Board shared with Travel + Leisure. They will operate year-round on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

“This is a huge win for our ongoing efforts to make Belize accessible to more U.S. visitors, with JFK being one of the biggest air travel hubs for tens of millions of travelers,” Anthony Mahler, Belize’s minister of tourism and diaspora relations, said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’re excited for JetBlue to join the family of airline partners offering nonstop flight options to Belize and we invite everyone to visit and discover the beauty of this enchanting country and all that it has to offer.” 

The new flight will be JetBlue’s first to Belize. It will also be the second flight from the New York area to the country, joining United Airlines’ flight from Newark Liberty International Airport.

With the new flight, there will be 11 cities in the United States that offer nonstop service to Belize.

“JetBlue is committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers and our expansion to Belize reflects our dedication to connecting customers to the most popular and unique destinations,” David Jehn, the vice president of network planning and partnerships at JetBlue, said in the statement. “We look forward to not only introducing our low fares and great service to Belize customers but also providing access to all the cities we serve from New York.”

JetBlue’s decision to start flights to Belize comes on the heels of further expansion plans. Last month, the airline launched a brand-new flight to Bermuda and this summer, JetBlue will expand its transatlantic options with new flights to both Paris and Amsterdam. And in November, JetBlue will launch a flight from Los Angeles to Nassau, Bahamas, the first-ever nonstop flight from the city to the Caribbean island.

