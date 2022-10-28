JetBlue and Qatar Airways Just Expanded Their Codeshare Agreement — Where You Can Fly

Now departing: eight new countries, and 11 new destinations.

Published on October 28, 2022
A Qatar Airways and JetBlue Airplane in flight
Photo:

Courtesy of Qatar Airways

JetBlue and Qatar Airways expanded their codeshare agreement this week, making it easier to fly to new destinations across the globe on a single ticket.

The expanded agreement will make it easier for customers to fly to 11 new destinations in eight countries throughout Africa and Asia when purchasing a single JetBlue ticket, according to the airline. All flights will go through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

“Together with Qatar Airways, we’re connecting more customers to more outstanding destinations, all while providing them with industry-leading experiences onboard our two airlines,” Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer of JetBlue, said in a statement. “Qatar Airways is already our top internationally-based partner for connecting customers across the Americas to its worldwide network, and as we continue to strengthen our relationship we’re giving travelers a variety of fresh choices for flying to new corners of the globe.”

The new cities include popular destinations like Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand, Cairo and Alexandria in Egypt, Jakarta and Denpasar-Bali in Indonesia, and Windhoek, Namibia

As part of the codeshare agreement, travelers will be able to experience reciprocal benefits through each airline’s loyalty program. TrueBlue members, for example, will be able to earn points on codeshare flights. And eventually, JetBlue said customers will be able to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.

JetBlue and Qatar Airways have been partners since 2011 with a codeshare agreement in place to destinations across the world, including more than 50 within JetBlue’s network in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. This new agreement adds several more cities to the partnership.

Qatar Airways, which is one of the safest airlines in the world, introduced new fare classes last year: unbundled Economy Lite and Business Lite fares. The airline is also known for its Qsuites and is consistently voted as having the best business class in the world.

JetBlue has codeshare agreements in place with other international airlines as well, including Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

