JetBlue Will Start Flying Nonstop to This European City — and Tickets Are on Sale Right Now

JetBlue Airways will start flying nonstop to Amsterdam from Boston and New York City this year. The carrier put flights on sale ahead of the debut of these new routes.

The airline will launch flights to the Dutch city from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Aug. 29, a representative shared with Travel + Leisure. Then, on Sept. 20, JetBlue will expand its service with flights from Boston Logan International Airport.

To celebrate the routes, JetBlue is offering roundtrip flights from both U.S. cities to Amsterdam starting at just $445 for core — the company’s version of economy class — and $1,429 for its Mint business class. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book by April 26 and travel from Sept. 21 through Dec. 19, purchase their ticket at least 21 days in advance, and stay for at least one Saturday night.

“Our transatlantic service demonstrates how JetBlue’s entrance into a new market lowers fares and benefits customers,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. “We look forward to … expanding JetBlue’s transatlantic footprint and [introducing] customers traveling to and from Amsterdam to our award-winning service and to our highly-acclaimed Mint and core products at affordable fares.”



The sale comes weeks before JetBlue is set to start flying to Paris from New York in June — the airline’s first destination in continental Europe. (JetBlue initially launched flights to continental Europe in August 2021 with service to London, which it later expanded.)

dennisvdw/Getty Images

JetBlue is also launching a pair of new flights to Puerto Rico from North Carolina and Florida on July 5. The airline will have daily nonstop flights between Raleigh, North Carolina and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and between Tampa and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The new routes will mean JetBlue flies to Puerto Rico from a total of 12 cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

“As the largest airline in Puerto Rico, we are thrilled to continue diversifying our network and to further grow JetBlue’s presence on the island with the addition of these two new routes,” Hayes said in a statement. “This growth will increase competition and choice for customers traveling to and from Puerto Rico and for travelers in Raleigh and Tampa, while also building on our commitment to support tourism on the island and connect family and friends.”

