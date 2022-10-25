JetBlue's Halloween Sale Has Flights for As Low As $31

You'll have to book fast to take advantage of the deal, the sale only lasts until Oct. 27.

Published on October 25, 2022
etBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Photo:

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

JetBlue is welcoming Halloween with a three-day sale so good it’s spooky, offering flights as low as $31. 

The “spooktacular three-day, national ‘Monster Sale’” must be booked by 11:59 p.m. EDT or local time on Oct. 27, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 2 through Feb. 15, 2023.

“From flights to vacation packages, this sale is sure to raise your spirits,” the airline tweeted on Tuesday.

The sale is not valid on blackout dates from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Fly between Boston and Newark, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale and Washington D.C., and Orlando and New York for only $31 each way. Or fly cross-country from Boston to Las Vegas starting at just $119 or from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles starting at just $114.

East Coast travelers looking to escape the cooling fall temperatures can fly from Newark to Cancun starting at just $114 or from New York to San José del Cabo starting at just $134. And Caribbean getaways await travelers from New York with flights to St. Lucia starting at just $144 and flights to St. Maarten starting at just $154. 

West Coast travelers can fly down to San José del Cabo starting at only $89, and Florida travelers can head down to Cancun for only $104. 

In addition to the flight sale, JetBlue is offering deals on JetBlue Vacations packages. Travelers who book their flight and hotel together can do so starting at just $115 per person. Travelers who book a trip with JetBlue Vacations receive perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times. JetBlue Vacations can be paid for entirely with points

Last month, JetBlue also launched a new app, Troupe, to make planning group trips easier, allowing multiple parties to collectively pick dates, a destination, accommodations, and even activities.

