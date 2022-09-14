JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow

JetBlue is falling for cooler temperatures with a seasonal sale offering travelers fares for less than the cost of a full tank of gas.

JetBlue’s “Fall in Love Sale” has fares starting as low as $39 one-way, making an autumnal getaway almost a no-brainer. The sale, which must be booked by Sept. 15, is valid on travel between Sept. 20 and Nov. 16, according to the airline.

“Get a sweetheart of a deal on fall flights and vacation packages,” JetBlue tweeted about the sale.

The deal excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route. Fares include government taxes and fees.

On the low end, travelers can fly between Worcester County, MA, and New York City; between New York City and Savannah; between Las Vegas and Los Angeles; and between Los Angeles and San Francisco starting at just $39 each way. Travelers can also island hop between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for the same low price of $39 each way.

Passengers in Boston can spend just $59 to fly down to Charleston (voted the No. 1 city in the country by Travel + Leisure readers for 10 years in a row), or spend $69 to fly to Chicago. New Yorkers can escape the cooling temperatures with a jaunt to Aguadilla Pueblo, Puerto Rico, starting at only $114 one-way, or head to either Antigua or Cancun with flights starting at only $134 one-way for both.

Those in the Miami area can fly up to New York for only $59, or escape to the Caribbean with flights to Nassau in the Bahamas starting at $124 one-way, flights to Kingston, Jamaica, starting at $134 one-way, and flights to San Juan starting at $109 one-way.

On the West Coast, Los Angeles travelers can fly down to Mexico’s San José del Cabo starting at only $84, or head to Salt Lake City for some fresh mountain air with flights starting at only $49 each way.

The sale comes on the heels of JetBlue’s agreement to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the new carrier the fifth largest in the United States. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to close by the first half of 2024. Until then, both airlines will continue to operate independently.