Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares How He Plans the Perfect Trip

As perhaps one of the busiest people in entertainment, Jesse Tyler Ferguson knows how to vacation just as intently.

"I really try to turn it off, and I'm actually pretty good at it," Ferguson told Travel + Leisure of his vacation-mode self. "Because I do have a lot of balls in the air."

Referring to this role in recent film Cocaine Bear, Broadway's Take Me Out and his new food-focused podcast, "Dinner's On Me," Ferguson recently tapped Citi Travel with Booking.com to plan a trip — a staycation to the glamorous Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica — for him and husband Justin Mikita to not only take a break from it all, but to celebrate their 10-year-anniversary.

Courtesy of Citi Travel

"I'm very lucky that I get to live in a city where there are so many great staycations and so many places that are close," the Modern Family alum said. "Shutters is a place that I had always been wanting to try, so we made a little weekend."

Launched in March, Citi Travel and Booking.com's partnership can help eligible Citi cardmembers book hotels, air travel, car rentals, and attractions and eventually redeem rewards through the Citi Travel site.

Keeping his planning going, Ferguson is also in the midst of plotting out a nostalgia-filled anniversary trip to New York City to revisit all the places where the pair fell in love, including dinner at Don Angie, and finishing it off with seeing the revived Broadway show, Here Lies Love, which they had taken their entire family to see the night before their wedding.

"It's a full circle moment," Ferguson said.

The couple also brings their two adorable children, Beckett and Sullivan, along on their globe-trotting journeys either, and planning for their fun using the Citi Travel site to search for attractions that are kid-friendly, especially for two kids under two.

"It's great to see everything in front of you," he added.

Courtesy of Citi Travel

Ferguson sure seems certain he can plot out the trips of a lifetime for his real-life family. But what about his on-screen one?

Sure enough, when asked where he thinks Cam and Mitch would go on their anniversary getaway, Ferguson smiled, and quickly replied, "I was going to say Paris, but the whole family went to Paris, so I don't know if that would be it. Maybe it would be like Italy. I think they'd go to Italy. Yeah, for sure. It'd be like the Amalfi coast."

Though really, no matter how you travel — be it big like Ferguson's trip to New York or small like his travels in his hometown — he's just hoping it helps you get out of your comfort zone.

"The world sometimes feels like a big scary place, and it's nice to make it feel a little smaller," he said. "I think when you go to these places, and you meet the people, and you meet the locals, and you meet the people who are creating these wonderful menus or these beautiful hotels and to immerse yourself in these new environments, I think it is very important. It opens up your mind. It demands curiosity. I think it makes you a better person."