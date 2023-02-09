Jennifer Lopez Will Join Richard Branson on an Extra-special Virgin Voyages Sailing This Spring

Jenny from the block is about to become Jenny from a cruise ship when Jennifer Lopez joins a special Virgin Voyages sailing in April.

The special-edition “Limitless Voyage” will take place from April 14 to April 19 on board the company’s Scarlet Lady, with music icon Lopez joining Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson to promote women and entrepreneurship, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The five-night sailing, which will be curated by Lopez and her organization, Limitless Labs, will include J.Lo-inspired experiences and panel sessions with female entrepreneurs.

“My mission has always been to entertain, empower and inspire my fans to live their lives without putting limits on what they believe they can achieve,” Lopez said in a statement shared with T+L. “Richard and I share this passion for partnerships and experiences that bring people joy and lift you up, which is why I am so excited to work with Virgin Voyages to bring the Limitless Voyage to the seven seas.”

The cruise will sail the Dominican Daze itinerary, departing Miami and sailing to Puerto Plata as well as to Virgin’s private island, the Beach Club at Bimini.

Both Lopez and Branson will join the trip for the first day, participating in a series of events.

For his part, Branson said this trip was the “perfect opportunity to take [her] energy and spirit and together create a voyage unlike any other.”

Virgin Voyages, which only welcomes adults 18 and older, first launched from Miami in 2021 with its debut ship, the Scarlet Lady. Its second ship, the Valiant Lady, launched last year.

The company’s third ship, the Resilient Lady, is expected to sail from its homeport in Greece in 2023, according to the company. The ship will then spend the winter season in the Caribbean and in Australia.

The cruise line first partnered with Lopez in 2022, naming her the chief entertainment and lifestyle officer and adding her JLo Beauty products on board.