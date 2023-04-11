Best Products Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Started Summer's Biggest Travel Bag Trend — and You Can Get It at Amazon for $17 Copying the "Friends" star's style has never been easier, or more affordable. By Emily Belfiore Published on April 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez Jennifer Aniston has been forging style and beauty trends for decades, and we’re not surprised to find out that the Friends actress is behind this summer’s biggest bag trend: the straw tote. Aniston can be seen sporting the trendy bag in Murder Mystery 2, which begins with her and her on-screen husband Adam Sandler jet-setting to a friend’s remote private island. Once they arrive, Aniston’s character Audrey makes her way down a picturesque boardwalk carrying her elegant khaki straw bag, which features contrasting brown leather carrying handles with stylishly long tassel details. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $36 In the film, Aniston toted the trendy bag as a purse and paired it with a tropical-inspired outfit consisting of an emerald green high-neck tank top and a printed beige, sarong-styled maxi skirt. For extra style points, she accessorized with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses with brown lenses, which added a fun pop to the ensemble with their gold frames. After seeing Aniston’s getaway-approved outfit from the film, we’re keen on recreating the look. And, thankfully, you can easily hop on the trend thanks to Amazon. The retailer is filled with spot-on lookalikes to help you channel your inner celebrity on your next vacation. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $29) We narrowed down the best straw bags at Amazon, and included styles that we think will suit every type of traveler. With so many amazing options, you can take a cue from Aniston and don the trendy bag as your everyday travel purse while you’re taking in the sights, or you can opt for an oversized one to act as your go-to beach bag while you’re soaking up the sun. Heck, you can even use it as a personal bag on flights. The possibilities are truly endless with this trend. Keep scrolling to shop straw tote bags inspired by Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 character's impeccable style — and, the best part is that prices start at $17 Owgsee Straw Beach Bag With Tassel Amazon To buy: amazon.com, from $17 Mabrouc Lightweight Straw Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $25 QTKJ Hand-Woven Large Straw Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, from $25 Tellrain Straw Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $26 Tellrain Structured Straw Tote Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 Tellrain Natural Woven Straw Beach Shoulder Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 Epsion Large Woven Tote Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $38) Generic Woven Shoulder Tassel Bag Amazon To buy: amazon.com, from $77 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Shoppers Call This $48 Expandable Hardside Suitcase the ‘Absolute Best Carry-on’ for Week-long Trips 10 Coastal Home Decor Picks Under $100 That Will Evoke Your Favorite Florida, Cape Cod, or Hamptons Vacation I Drove Across the Country With My 2 Young Kids — This Is the Road Trip Gear That Kept Us Happiest