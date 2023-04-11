Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Started Summer's Biggest Travel Bag Trend — and You Can Get It at Amazon for $17

Copying the "Friends" star's style has never been easier, or more affordable.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on April 11, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Straw Tote Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Jennifer Aniston has been forging style and beauty trends for decades, and we’re not surprised to find out that the Friends actress is behind this summer’s biggest bag trend: the straw tote

Aniston can be seen sporting the trendy bag in Murder Mystery 2, which begins with her and her on-screen husband Adam Sandler jet-setting to a friend’s remote private island. Once they arrive, Aniston’s character Audrey makes her way down a picturesque boardwalk carrying her elegant khaki straw bag, which features contrasting brown leather carrying handles with stylishly long tassel details.

YXILEE Large Straw Bags

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36

In the film, Aniston toted the trendy bag as a purse and paired it with a tropical-inspired outfit consisting of an emerald green high-neck tank top and a printed beige, sarong-styled maxi skirt. For extra style points, she accessorized with an oversized straw hat and sunglasses with brown lenses, which added a fun pop to the ensemble with their gold frames.   

After seeing Aniston’s getaway-approved outfit from the film, we’re keen on recreating the look. And, thankfully, you can easily hop on the trend thanks to Amazon. The retailer is filled with spot-on lookalikes to help you channel your inner celebrity on your next vacation. 

GOGREENWOVEN Beach Straw Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $29) 

We narrowed down the best straw bags at Amazon, and included styles that we think will suit every type of traveler.  With so many amazing options, you can take a cue from Aniston and don the trendy bag as your everyday travel purse while you’re taking in the sights, or you can opt for an oversized one to act as your go-to beach bag while you’re soaking up the sun. Heck, you can even use it as a personal bag on flights. The possibilities are truly endless with this trend. 

Keep scrolling to shop straw tote bags inspired by Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 character's impeccable style — and, the best part is that prices start at $17

Owgsee Straw Beach Bag With Tassel 

OWGSEE Straw Beach Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $17

Mabrouc Lightweight Straw Bag

MABROUC Lightweight Straw Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25

QTKJ Hand-Woven Large Straw Bag

QTKJ Hand-woven Soft Large Straw Shoulder Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $25

Tellrain Straw Tote Shoulder Bag 

Tellrain Straw Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

Tellrain Structured Straw Tote 

Tellrain Straw Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Tellrain Natural Woven Straw Beach Shoulder Bag

Tellrain Womenâs Straw Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Epsion Large Woven Tote Bag

Epsion Women Straw Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $38) 

Generic Woven Shoulder Tassel Bag

Simple Shoulder Woven Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $77

