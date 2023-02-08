We Found the Perfect Travel Jacket — and Even Jennifer Garner Was Spotted Wearing It

Your travel wardrobe is just as important as — if not more important than — your luggage. After all, you’ll be spending all of your time in these pieces, so you’ll want to make sure that every item you’ve packed is comfortable for long-term wear and durable enough to survive the trip. This is especially true for travel outerwear, which can be a hard closet staple to find if you prefer something that’s warm but not a hassle to carry around and wear.

Well, you can finally call off your search for the perfect travel jacket because we just found the ultimate one to add to your collection — and it’s all thanks to Jennifer Garner. The actress was recently spotted wearing the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket from Jenni Kayne, a gorgeous navy plaid shirt-jacket hybrid (a.k.a. the shacket) that shoppers say is just as warm as it is stylish.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $445

The luxuriously soft jacket is perfect for chilly travel days with its plush-like shearling lining, which is made from 100 percent polyester to keep you warm. But, unlike other lined coats of this nature, the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket manages to lock in heat without being too bulky or heavy, so you won't feel weighed down when you're wearing it. This is also good news if you're someone that likes to layer.

Its printed pattern also makes it a standout. The navy plaid pattern gives the Farmhouse Jacket that coveted already-lived-in aesthetic and modern look, and offers a neutral-enough color palette with its blue-beige combo that it manages to make a statement without being too out there. Plus, its shirt-jacket-hybrid construction makes it feel like you're wrapped in your favorite oversized flannel, which you already know can be paired with almost anything.





Between its cozy warmth and vintage pattern, the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket makes a perfect addition to any closet. Not sure how to style it? Well, you could take a cue from Garner, who paired her Jenni Kayne Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket with a ribbed gray turtleneck sweater, black leggings, and running sneakers. The 13 Going on 30 star also used the jacket's handy chest pocket to hold her smartphone and other tiny essentials.

But, rest assured, you can easily dress up the shacket if the occasion calls for it. Layer it on top of your favorite jeans, booties, trousers, skirts, and dresses. Trust us, the possibilities are truly endless.

Sizes range from XS to 2XL for the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket and, as we mentioned before, it's earned high praise from shoppers for its comfy-yet-warm-yet-fashionable look, as well as its quality construction (which many say make it well worth its $400-plus price tag). In fact, one Jenni Kayne customer declared that it's "worth every penny" in their review, and wrote, "I live in Chicago where it is 20 degrees Fahrenheit or less on most winter days, and this jacket keeps me warm just over my Saturday Sweatshirt. No need for a coat if you have this one." They also added, "To say the least, it has been my uniform; I wear it almost every day."

Chiming in, another reviewer said, "It is perfect for layering and just the right weight," and their review was followed by a buyer that shared, "This is such a gorgeous jacket. It has the ideal blend of style without being too formal. It’s also surprisingly warm." Vouching for its versatility, a final shopper commented, "Seriously, I've worn this over my yoga clothes to go to class, over a blouse to get drinks, and even throw it on to walk my dog in the morning. The shape is so chic and elevates any outfit."

Let's be real, when has Jennifer Garner ever steered us in the wrong direction with her style? Channel the actress on your next trip and get the Shearling-Lined Farmhouse Jacket at Jenni Kayne today.

At the time of publishing, the price was $445.

