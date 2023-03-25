Comfy Mules, Soft Tees, and More Spring Travel-friendly Finds Are on Rare Sale From This Celeb-worn Designer

For just two more days.

By
Lauren Fischer
Published on March 25, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Jenni Kayne Spring Sale Event
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

It’s hard to believe, but April is just around the corner, which means your spring travel plans are, too. Whether your destination involves exploring a new city, visiting a beach town, or simply staying local and enjoying a staycation, having a comfy, practical, and stylish wardrobe to complement your plans is a must. The good news is that California-based designer Jenni Kayne, seen on celebs like Jennifer Garner, just quietly dropped a Seasonal Refresh sitewide sale, with soft, travel-friendly clothes marked down 20 percent when you use code RESET20.

Jenni Kayne is known for its neutral colors and comfortable, flexible fabrics that make it easy to mix and match looks, which is especially important when you have limited space in your suitcase. Find layerable options like this cardigan that you can quickly throw on when temperatures cool and relaxed dresses to slip on while you’re lounging poolside.

You can also upgrade your footwear with a number of shoes and sandals on sale, like these spring-appropriate oiled leather mules that easily slip on and off, and offer stylish support while you wear them. Other accessories including handbags are also on sale in lightweight fabrics that are ideal for beach runs or farmer’s market visits, like this woven tote made with crochet raffia.

Grab these clothing and accessories before the Jenni Kayne Seasonal Refresh ends on March 26, or shop the entire sitewide sale.

Boyfriend Cardigan

JENNI KAYNE Boyfriend Cardigan

Jenni Kayne

Having a cozy sweater that is versatile enough to go with jeans, shorts, layer over a dress, or wear with trousers is a crucial piece to have on hand. This flexible, relaxed sweater is made of a lightweight and loose alpaca, wool, and polyester knit blend, and one shopper says it provides “on-the-go comfort.” Another shopper agreed, sharing that it’s “so soft like a second skin [and] light as a feather,” making it a travel staple.

To buy: jennikayne.com, $236 (originally $295)

Cove Dress

JENNI KAYNE Cove Dress

Jenni Kayne

One thing that’s certain is there are few outfits that are easier to put together — and that take up less space in your luggage — than a breezy dress, and we love that this 100 percent cotton one has functional pockets. It’s casual enough to throw it over a swimsuit and wear to the pool, but the ankle-length style with adjustable straps can easily be dressed up with heels and accessories. The lining is also “super soft,” according to one shopper.

To buy: jennikayne.com, $236 (originally $295)

Oiled Leather Lug Sole Mule

JENNI KAYNE Oiled Leather Lug Sole Mule

Jenni Kayne

This spring-ready version of Jenni Kayne’s Leather Lug Mule features a comfortable and supportive chunky sole, low heel, and an oiled leather upper. One shopper said they “cannot begin to tell you how comfortable and beautiful” the mules are, adding that they are “very versatile.”

To buy: jennikayne.com, $300 (originally $375)

Cotton Basic Tee

JENNI KAYNE Cotton Basic Tee

Jenni Kayne

A standard cotton T-shirt is a necessary staple in every closet, and this option in white, cream, and black is “super, super soft and comfy,” according to one shopper who calls it a “great foundational tee.” It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has a slightly structured fit that can easily be layered under a blazer or cardigan. Another reviewer said they “love the comfort, coziness of this Tee.”

To buy: jennikayne.com, $60 (originally $75)

Sweater Coat

JENNI KAYNE Sweater Coat

Jenni Kayne

Skip the jacket when you’re packing, which can bog down your bag, and opt for this lightweight and layerable sweater coat. It’s made with soft-to-the-touch Yak fabric, hits the mid-thigh area for cozy warmth, and comes in three neutral colors that match anything. One shopper called it the “perfect transitional piece.” No wonder it’s become a best-seller.

To buy: jennikayne.com, $340 (originally $425)

Rio Trouser

Rio Trouser

Jenni Kayne

Of course, one of the most important travel staples are a reliable pair of pants that can be worn anywhere and above all, are comfortable and not restrictive. These flowy trousers are made of viscose and silk, a combination that makes them ultra lightweight and soft. They also have an elastic waist and drawstring, so comfort comes first. In fact, one shopper found them so comfortable they “bought multiple pairs.” 

To buy: jennikayne.com, $196 (originally $245)

There are plenty more must-haves from Jenni Kayne’s Seasonal Refresh sitewide sale to take along with you on your spring travel. Keep scrolling, and be sure to add code RESET20 to save 20 percent on everything.

Woven Raffia Tote

JENNI KAYNE Woven Raffia Totev

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $140 (originally $175)

Rib Tank

JENNI KAYNE Rib Tank

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $68 (originally $85)

Relaxed Trouser

JENNI KAYNE Relaxed Trouser

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $236 (originally $295)

Willow Blouse

JENNI KAYNE Willow Blouse

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $156 (originally $195)

Boyfriend Shirt

JENNI KAYNE Boyfriend Shirt

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $156 (originally $195)

