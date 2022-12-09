This Anti-aging 2-in-1 Cleansing Balm Helps Me Take the Day Off While Giving My Skin a Dewy Glow

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become much more conscious of the skincare I use, especially when I travel. More often than not, my sensitive skin has some sort of reaction whenever I’m taking a flight or spending time in a different climate. So when I select which skincare products to pack in my cosmetic case, I consider what will work best to keep my skin feeling calm and refreshed throughout my travels.

That’s why I was excited to test out Oak Essentials, the skincare line from Jenni Kayne, just in time for my travels from the east coast to the drier climate in the southwest. You might recognize the brand from its celebrity-approved fashion (Emma Roberts, Jennifer Garner, and Jessica Alba are fans) and home decor and furnishings. I began using the line’s cleansing balm during my trip and have continued to use it ever since.

If you’re looking for a boost to your skincare routine, now is a great time to buy from this brand — right now, you can save 15 percent with our promo code ESSENTIAL15 when you shop Oak Essentials collection.

Oak Essentials

To buy: oakessentials.com, $41 with code ESSENTIAL15 (originally $48)

It didn’t take long for dry patches to start appearing on my face after arriving in Arizona. After spending the day admiring boulders and cacti, and attending social gatherings, my face was in dire need of hydration and refreshment. During my nighttime skincare routine, I applied Oak Essentials’ cleansing balm, and this stuff exceeded my expectations. It felt as if I was taking the day off, and melted away makeup (both my lighter daytime look and full evening glam) and dirt built up from my busy day of travel and activities.

A little of this skincare product goes a long way, and after gently removing it with a warm, damp washcloth, my once dull and dry face had a deeply hydrated, dewy glow sans irritation and clogged pores. This balm contains clean beauty ingredients like Vitamin C, which helps brighten and protect the skin from environmental stressors (in my case these were flight delays and desert weather), and safflower seed oil that targets dry skin. Applying this cleansing balm at the forefront of my skincare routine continues to leave me feeling confident that I’m taking proper care of my skin.

Oak Essentials

To buy: oakessentials.com, $41 with code ESSENTIAL15 (originally $48)

I’m not the only one who’s loving this Oak Essentials product. Shoppers are praising the cleansing balm for not clogging their pores and for improving their skin to a glowing complexion. One shopper who has sensitive skin shared that this balm leaves their skin feeling “clean” and “dewy” while another loved this product for its “velvety” and “silky” texture upon application.

A person who reported struggling with adult acne said this balm has “done wonders” for their skin and noticed that their skin is “brighter,” and helped even out their complexion. Among the five-star ratings were also people with aging skin concerns. One reviewer said that they noticed a “visible difference” in their skin and yet another noted that their lines and age spots were “diminishing” thanks to this product.

With all these amazing skin benefits, it’s hard to find a reason not to try out Jenni Kayne’s skin products, especially the cleansing balm that’s become a part of my daily routine. And what could be a better time, with a promo code that’ll help you save? When you’re checking out, remember to use code ESSENTIAL15 to save 15 percent on Oak Essentials.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

