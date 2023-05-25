20 Rare Deals on Summery, Travel-ready Styles at This Celeb-worn Designer’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Lightweight dresses and comfy sandals are up to 20 percent off for a limited time.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jenni Kayne Memorial Day Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

While you’re likely inundated with Memorial Day sales at the moment (not that it’s a bad thing), some brands are offering rare, seasonal discounts that are just too good to pass up. One such brand is California-born Jenni Kayne, whose luxe and breezy styles have been spotted on celebs like Jennifer Garner. The fashion and home designer recently dropped its Memorial Day sales, with 20 percent off of everything sitewide through May 29 with code MDWEVENT.

Tons of travel-friendly lightweight dresses, comfortable shoes, cozy T-shirts and tank tops, and flattering swimsuits are on sale for summer. Right now, you can save on best-selling items like the shopper-loved slip dress that comes in four colors and is made of a super soft cupro and viscose blend that offers breathability and comfort. Or upgrade your footwear collection with summer sneakers and slide sandals that offer style and support whether you wear them every day or bring them with you on your next warm-weather vacation.

With so many Jenni Kayne items on sale, we did the legwork to find 20 clothing and accessories picks to add to your travel wardrobe today. Don’t wait to grab your favorites, as this rare sale ends in just a few days.

Best Dress Deals

Cove Dress

Jenni Kayne

The summer dresses in Jenni Kayne’s line feature breezy, flowy styles that can be worn casually with slides or dressed up with low heels and accessories. Find soft fabrics that travel well including this caftan dress made of 100 percent cotton, which can be worn “to the beach to throw over a bathing suit or for outdoor dining” and is a “great dress for warm-weather travel,” according to one shopper. 

You can also shop the brand’s best-selling slip dress, which is made of 100 percent lightweight and breathable raw silk, and is available in five neutral colors. It travels well thanks to its airy and foldable quality, and one shopper confirmed that it “doesn’t wrinkle so [you] can easily pack [it].”

Best Shirt Deals

Willow Blouse

Jenni Kayne

Jenni Kayne’s summer tops are all about upgraded basics that provide a cozy feel, even throughout the warm months. To add to your wardrobe staples, snag this classic pocket T-shirt that’s selling out quickly. Shoppers raved about the soft, lightweight fabric, sharing that it “layers beautifully under sweaters.” You can also find slightly elevated tops, like this blouse that can be worn tucked in or out and is made of a summer-friendly cotton and linen blend. One shopper in Texas said the top is “100 percent summer weather-approved,” highlighting “just how light the fabric is.”

Best Shoe Deals

Leather Knot Sandal

Jenni Kayne

If you’re a frequent traveler, you’ve likely worn down your sandals and warm-weather shoes from past seasons. Jenni Kayne’s supportive sneakers and sandals are comfortable enough for everyday wear, like this slide-on canvas pair. They’re designed with a slightly higher back so they don’t slip off while you’re on the go, but are easy enough to take on and off for convenience at the airport. 

If you’re on the hunt for sandals, this strappy style is an easy way to dress up a look. They’re pre-oiled for durability, and one reviewer said they wore them “all day” with “zero breaking in,” adding that they’re “so comfortable.” Or, opt for a sophisticated slide with these knotted slip-ons that one shopper is taking “to Italy” because they’re “comfortable right out of the box.” They feature a molded leather footbed for cushioning that feels like “buttery soft clouds for your feet,” according to a separate shopper.

Beachwear and Accessories Deals

Cotton Canvas Sun Hat

Jenni Kayne

Whether you’re heading to a warm-weather destination or just need to upgrade your beachwear for summer, Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day sale is an ideal time to get you there. Find deals on handbags and hats that will keep you looking and feeling cool as you hit the hot sun, like this adjustable — and ultra packable — crochet raffia sun hat that offers protection in a breathable (read: no sweaty head) design. You can also find versatile linen shawls including this striped, fringed one that can be tied around the waist as a cover-up or draped over the shoulders or loosely around the neck during cool weather. It also comes in a more opaque copper color.

There are plenty more deals to help you update your wardrobe with lightweight finds in time for the summer travel season, so click over to Jenni Kayne today to snag your favorite while they’re in stock and on sale until May 29. 

More Jenni Kayne Memorial Day Sale Styles:

Seersucker Summer Dress

Seersucker Summer Dress

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $236 with code MDWEVENT (originally $295)

Cypress Caftan Dress

Cypress Caftan Dress

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $180 with code MDWEVENT (originally $225)

Vintage Pocket Tee

Vintage Pocket Tee

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $68 with code MDWEVENT (originally $85)

Cypress Collarless Shirt

Cypress Collarless Shirt

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $140 with code MDWEVENT (originally $175)

Leather Dune Sandal

Leather Dune Sandal

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $236 with code MDWEVENT (originally $295)

Striped Linen Shawl

Striped Linen Shawl

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $156 with code MDWEVENT (originally $195)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

AIR PURIFIERS ON SALE AMAZON PRIME DAY DYSON
The Best Air Purifiers for Every Size Space on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Blue Airpods Max headphones
You Can Shop Apple's AirPods Max on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Fire Pit Table
The Best Fire Pit Deals From Birch Lane This Labor Day Weekend
Related Articles
Zappos Surprise Joy Fest Comfy Shoe Sale Tout
Zappos Just Slashed the Prices of Thousands of Comfy Shoes Up to 60% Off Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
REI early MDW deals Tout
REI Kicked Off Its Memorial Day Sale a Week Early — Shop Our 12 Favorite Clothing and Shoe Deals Up to 70% Off
I Recently Went to Mexico City, and This Is Everything I Packed Tout
I Love Mexico City So Much, I've Been 4 Times — and These 16 Items Will Make or Break Your Trip
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
The Ultimate Egypt Packing List
Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
The Ultimate New Zealand Packing List
Ultimate Cruise Packing List
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List
Best Insider Finds Ahead of MDW
10 of the Best Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping at Nordstrom, Starting at $8
Best Deals on Golf Gear Tout
The 15 Best Early Golf Deals at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Lifelong Golfer
Best Nordstrom Sale Roundup Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale
J. Crew Sale Tout
Hundreds of Summer-ready Styles Are Up to 83% Off at J.Crew — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Airpods Deal One-Off Tout
Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$30 Styles the Most
10 Amazon Beach Cover-ups Under $30 That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Summer
Styles To Look Like a New Yorker Tout
How to Dress Like a New Yorker and Not Like a Tourist, According to a Local Fashion Writer
Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Birkenstock Secret Sale Rue La La TOUT
Birkenstocks Are Up to 50% Off at This Secret Sale Just in Time for Summer — but They’re Selling Out Fast