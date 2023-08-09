Travel Products Style Shoes These Comfy Sandals Kept Shoppers' Feet Blister-free After Walking 25,000+ Steps a Day 'All Over Paris' And they’re on sale. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: JENNI KAYNE Although it’s August, we’re still looking forward to wearing comfy sandals now through Labor Day Weekend (and hopefully beyond). While we’re always fans of comfortable sneakers, we intend on taking full advantage of sandal season until our footwear choices inevitably cave to the dropping temperatures. One shopper-loved sandal in particular that caught our attention thanks to its on-trend design, dozens of five-star reviews, and its creation by a brand frequently worn by Jennifer Garner is the Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal. The transitional footwear style will carry you into fall when worn solo or paired with cute ankle socks, and you can snag them for 15 percent off with our code JKAYNE15 at checkout. Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $325 $277 Jenni Kayne is no stranger to comfortable, trendy clothing and accessories and is a favorite in Hollywood, with even more celebrities, like Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts, who’ve been seen wearing the brand on several occasions. But if you’re looking for a sandal that can withstand the miles of an avid sightseeing day abroad — and not just look cool poolside — one shopper said they wore this pair “all over Paris” through rain or shine “right out of the box” with zero blisters, even after averaging over 25,000 steps a day. The pair-with-anything sandals are incredibly practical and comfortable thanks to their buttery soft leather, secure ankle strap, and structured exterior. Shoppers love the style so much that the caramel brown “saddle” color is currently sold out, but you can still snag the coveted silhouette in off-white sand or classic black to match both your warm-weather wardrobe and cozier clothing straight into fall. Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $325 $277 A reviewer who owns the fisherman sandal in all three colors called them “cute and comfortable” and added that they’re the perfect fall “transition sandal.” Another shopper said they’re so comfy they “require no break-in period.” For your own pair of Leather Lake Sandals, head over to Jenni Kayne and use the code JKAYNE15 for 15 percent off while they’re still available. And keep scrolling for more shopper-loved sandal styles. Jenni Kayne Leather Knot Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $375 $319 Jenni Kayne Hutton Slide Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $395 $336 Jenni Kayne Leather Dune Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $295 $251 Jenni Kayne Leather Braided Strap Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $325 $277 Jenni Kayne Cabin Crossover Sandal JENNI KAYNE Buy Now $345 $294 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop This Eye Mask Has Built-in Headphones so You Can Sleep 'Like a Baby' on Flights — and It's Only $23 These 15 Genius Amazon Travel Accessories Are Guaranteed to Upgrade Your Next Trip — and They’re All Under $30