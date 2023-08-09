These Comfy Sandals Kept Shoppers' Feet Blister-free After Walking 25,000+ Steps a Day 'All Over Paris'

And they’re on sale.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

JENNI KAYNE Leather Lake Sandal Tout
Photo:

JENNI KAYNE

Although it’s August, we’re still looking forward to wearing comfy sandals now through Labor Day Weekend (and hopefully beyond). While we’re always fans of comfortable sneakers, we intend on taking full advantage of sandal season until our footwear choices inevitably cave to the dropping temperatures.

One shopper-loved sandal in particular that caught our attention thanks to its on-trend design, dozens of five-star reviews, and its creation by a brand frequently worn by Jennifer Garner is the Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal. The transitional footwear style will carry you into fall when worn solo or paired with cute ankle socks, and you can snag them for 15 percent off with our code JKAYNE15 at checkout. 

Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal 

JENNI KAYNE Leather Lake Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne is no stranger to comfortable, trendy clothing and accessories and is a favorite in Hollywood, with even more celebrities, like Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts, who’ve been seen wearing the brand on several occasions. But if you’re looking for a sandal that can withstand the miles of an avid sightseeing day abroad — and not just look cool poolside — one shopper said they wore this pair “all over Paris” through rain or shine “right out of the box” with zero blisters, even after averaging over 25,000 steps a day. 

The pair-with-anything sandals are incredibly practical and comfortable thanks to their buttery soft leather, secure ankle strap, and structured exterior. Shoppers love the style so much that the caramel brown “saddle” color is currently sold out, but you can still snag the coveted silhouette in off-white sand or classic black to match both your warm-weather wardrobe and cozier clothing straight into fall. 

Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Leather Lake Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

A reviewer who owns the fisherman sandal in all three colors called them “cute and comfortable” and added that they’re the perfect fall “transition sandal.” Another shopper said they’re so comfy they “require no break-in period.” 

For your own pair of Leather Lake Sandals, head over to Jenni Kayne and use the code JKAYNE15 for 15 percent off while they’re still available. And keep scrolling for more shopper-loved sandal styles.

Jenni Kayne Leather Knot Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Leather Knot Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Hutton Slide Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Hutton Slide Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Leather Dune Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Leather Dune Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Leather Braided Strap Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Leather Braided Strap Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Cabin Crossover Sandal

JENNI KAYNE Cabin Crossover Sandal

JENNI KAYNE
Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Monos Sale Roundup Tout
This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop
Bluetooth Eye Mask Tout
This Eye Mask Has Built-in Headphones so You Can Sleep 'Like a Baby' on Flights — and It's Only $23
Travel Accessories Tout
These 15 Genius Amazon Travel Accessories Are Guaranteed to Upgrade Your Next Trip — and They’re All Under $30
Related Articles
Bluetooth Eye Mask Tout
This Eye Mask Has Built-in Headphones so You Can Sleep 'Like a Baby' on Flights — and It's Only $23
The Place du Tertre with tables of cafe and the Sacre-Coeur in the morning, quarter Montmartre in Paris, France
This Is the Cheapest European City to Fly to, According to a New Report
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long Tout
I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long
One-Off: Comfortable Under Armour Sneakers tout
These 'Unbelievably Comfortable,' Nurse-loved Sneakers Are 'Sleek Enough for Everyday Wear' — and Just $49 Now
15 Plane-Friendly Shoes You Can Easily Slip On and Off tout
15 Comfortable, Pain-free Shoes That Are Easy to Slip on and Off During Travel
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Final Hours Comfy Shoes Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is in Its Final Hours — but These Comfy Shoes Are Still Up to 40% Off
Nordstrom Rack Comfy Sneakers Tout
Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Sale on Travel-friendly Sneakers From Hoka, Adidas, and More — Up to 60% Off
Water Shoes Tout
Travelers Say They Have ‘Never Been So Comfy and Sand-free’ After Wearing These $7 Water Shoes
This $18 Hack Doubles the Outfits You Can Wear on Vacation â Without Having to Pack Extra Clothes Tout
This $18 Hack Doubles the Outfits You Can Wear on Vacation — Without Having to Pack Extra Clothes
Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
People sitting along the River Seine by the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France
Paris Will Soon Allow Swimming in the Seine for the First Time in Over 100 Years
South of France in a Carry-On Tout
I’m Spending 3 Weeks in the South of France With Just a Carry-on — Here’s What I’m Packing
Linen Coverall Shorts Tout
Shoppers Love These Best-selling Overalls That Can Be 'Dressed Up or Down’ — and They’re Only $24
I Wore This Easy Slip Dress All Over Mexico City and It's Now on Major Sale Tout
This One-and-done Midi Dress Is My Go-to Easy Travel Outfit — and It’s Under $60 Right Now
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off â but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop Tout
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop