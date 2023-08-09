These Comfy Sandals Kept Shoppers' Feet Blister-free After Walking 25,000+ Steps a Day 'All Over Paris'

Although it’s August, we’re still looking forward to wearing comfy sandals now through Labor Day Weekend (and hopefully beyond). While we’re always fans of comfortable sneakers, we intend on taking full advantage of sandal season until our footwear choices inevitably cave to the dropping temperatures.

One shopper-loved sandal in particular that caught our attention thanks to its on-trend design, dozens of five-star reviews, and its creation by a brand frequently worn by Jennifer Garner is the Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal. The transitional footwear style will carry you into fall when worn solo or paired with cute ankle socks, and you can snag them for 15 percent off with our code JKAYNE15 at checkout.

Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne is no stranger to comfortable, trendy clothing and accessories and is a favorite in Hollywood, with even more celebrities, like Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts, who’ve been seen wearing the brand on several occasions. But if you’re looking for a sandal that can withstand the miles of an avid sightseeing day abroad — and not just look cool poolside — one shopper said they wore this pair “all over Paris” through rain or shine “right out of the box” with zero blisters, even after averaging over 25,000 steps a day.

The pair-with-anything sandals are incredibly practical and comfortable thanks to their buttery soft leather, secure ankle strap, and structured exterior. Shoppers love the style so much that the caramel brown “saddle” color is currently sold out, but you can still snag the coveted silhouette in off-white sand or classic black to match both your warm-weather wardrobe and cozier clothing straight into fall.

Jenni Kayne Leather Lake Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

A reviewer who owns the fisherman sandal in all three colors called them “cute and comfortable” and added that they’re the perfect fall “transition sandal.” Another shopper said they’re so comfy they “require no break-in period.”

For your own pair of Leather Lake Sandals, head over to Jenni Kayne and use the code JKAYNE15 for 15 percent off while they’re still available. And keep scrolling for more shopper-loved sandal styles.

Jenni Kayne Leather Knot Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Hutton Slide Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Leather Dune Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Leather Braided Strap Sandal

JENNI KAYNE

Jenni Kayne Cabin Crossover Sandal