We Found a Versatile T-shirt From a Celebrity-worn Brand, and Shoppers Say It ‘Brings Luxe to Every Day’

It’s ideal for layering or wearing alone.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cotton Basic Tee
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Every wardrobe needs that one staple that is versatile enough to be worn during a lengthy flight, while exploring a new city, or to go with any outfit you’ve packed. For this piece, both comfort and style should be prioritized, and we may have found the ideal option that checks off both boxes. 

Designer fashion brand Jenni Kayne, the luxe and comfortable LA brand worn by Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba, has their own version of the Cotton Basic Tee that’s anything but basic. Available in four colors including black, cream, white, and oatmeal stripe, the shirt’s comfort comes from its blend of cotton and yarn spun from yak, which gives it that soft, worn-in feel upon first wear. 

Cotton Basic Tee

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $75

The comfort continues with its design that features enough length for it to be worn loosely, tucked into casual or office-appropriate pants, or layered under a cardigan or blazer. The crew neckline hits just at the collarbone, so you can easily wear it under a sweater without it peaking through the top. While the shirt is designed to be an ideal combination of slightly fitted and slightly loose — without feeling clingy — the brand suggests sizing down if you prefer a more structured look, as it tends to run a bit big. Think of it as the Goldilocks of T-shirts: not too slim, not too baggy, but just the right fit. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

While the price point of the Cotton Basic Tee is higher for a standard T-shirt, shoppers say the quality and comfort convinced them to buy the shirt in multiple colors — or all of them. One person said despite the price point, “it’s a great weight and a flattering fit.” A separate shopper said it’s “no basic white tee,” calling it “absolutely fabulous” and adding that it’s “super soft and washes like a dream.” A third reviewer confirmed that it “brings luxe to every day.” They continued that it’s “soft, true to size, and perfect for layering or wearing as a casual tee with jeans.” 

Cotton Basic Tee

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $75

Shoppers also praised the versatility of the shirt, with one saying they wear it “tucked into jeans and comfortably to the pool with shorts,” while adding that it’s “not cropped” like many T-shirts. Another person who wears it “all the time” says the T-shirt is “perfect for layering or alone in the southern California winter.” Sharing that sentiment, a third shopper said they “wear this everywhere” and that it’s “great under sweaters or by itself with shorts,” also sharing that it “feels great against your skin.”

If you’re missing that one closet staple that is useful — and stylish — for any type of weather or occasion, add the Jenni Kayne Cotton Basic Tee in one (or all) colors to your virtual cart.

Cotton Basic Tee

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $75

Cotton Basic Tee

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $75

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Bodysuits of 2023
The 20 Best Bodysuits of 2023
The Best Loungewear Sets for Women
The 15 Best Loungewear Sets for Women of 2023
Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt Tout
This Relaxed-fit T-shirt Will Be Your New Favorite Travel Staple — and It’s 60% Off at Nordstrom
Amazon Merokeety Cardigan review tout
You’d Never Guess This Luxuriously Soft Sweater Coat Is From Amazon
Best Wool Sweaters
The 10 Best Wool Sweaters of 2023
Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
I’m Packing This 100% Cashmere Sweater for All My Winter Trips — and It’s on Sale Right Now
Winter Travel Dresses at Amazon Under 50 dollar round-up
Amazon’s Best-selling, Under-$50 Winter Dresses Will Keep You Warm and Cozy, Even on Long Travel Days
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Ribbed Knit Sweater
This Comfy Sweater Is Perfect for Travel and Comes in 22 Gorgeous Colors
The 12 Best Matching Sets for Travel of 2022
The 12 Best Matching Sets for Travel of 2023
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Tee
You’ll Want to Add This Cashmere T-shirt to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP — and It’s Just $45
Best Travel Clothes for Men
The 12 Best Travel Clothes for Men of 2023
Blue parka, winter boots, fleece headband, thermos
The 17 Best Cold Weather Items of 2023, According to T+L Editors
Best Thermal Underwear
The Best Thermal Underwear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Travel T-shirts
The Best Travel T-shirts
Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel
15 Best-selling Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel — All Under $50
The 11 Best Fleece-lined Jeans of 2022
The 11 Best Fleece-lined Jeans of 2023