We Found a Versatile T-shirt From a Celebrity-worn Brand, and Shoppers Say It ‘Brings Luxe to Every Day’

Every wardrobe needs that one staple that is versatile enough to be worn during a lengthy flight, while exploring a new city, or to go with any outfit you’ve packed. For this piece, both comfort and style should be prioritized, and we may have found the ideal option that checks off both boxes.

Designer fashion brand Jenni Kayne, the luxe and comfortable LA brand worn by Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba, has their own version of the Cotton Basic Tee that’s anything but basic. Available in four colors including black, cream, white, and oatmeal stripe, the shirt’s comfort comes from its blend of cotton and yarn spun from yak, which gives it that soft, worn-in feel upon first wear.

To buy: jennikayne.com, $75

The comfort continues with its design that features enough length for it to be worn loosely, tucked into casual or office-appropriate pants, or layered under a cardigan or blazer. The crew neckline hits just at the collarbone, so you can easily wear it under a sweater without it peaking through the top. While the shirt is designed to be an ideal combination of slightly fitted and slightly loose — without feeling clingy — the brand suggests sizing down if you prefer a more structured look, as it tends to run a bit big. Think of it as the Goldilocks of T-shirts: not too slim, not too baggy, but just the right fit. Sizes range from XS to XXL.

While the price point of the Cotton Basic Tee is higher for a standard T-shirt, shoppers say the quality and comfort convinced them to buy the shirt in multiple colors — or all of them. One person said despite the price point, “it’s a great weight and a flattering fit.” A separate shopper said it’s “no basic white tee,” calling it “absolutely fabulous” and adding that it’s “super soft and washes like a dream.” A third reviewer confirmed that it “brings luxe to every day.” They continued that it’s “soft, true to size, and perfect for layering or wearing as a casual tee with jeans.”

Shoppers also praised the versatility of the shirt, with one saying they wear it “tucked into jeans and comfortably to the pool with shorts,” while adding that it’s “not cropped” like many T-shirts. Another person who wears it “all the time” says the T-shirt is “perfect for layering or alone in the southern California winter.” Sharing that sentiment, a third shopper said they “wear this everywhere” and that it’s “great under sweaters or by itself with shorts,” also sharing that it “feels great against your skin.”

If you’re missing that one closet staple that is useful — and stylish — for any type of weather or occasion, add the Jenni Kayne Cotton Basic Tee in one (or all) colors to your virtual cart.

