I Can’t Stop Wearing These Comfortable Suede Lug Boots — and They're 25% Off Thanks to a Special Discount Code

As a shopping editor, I have zero qualms about letting the world know that I do, in fact, love to shop. This passion is not only evident by my profession, but it’s also clear if you’ve ever laid eyes on my closet — specifically the shoe section. My love of everything footwear spans categories from canvas slides to towering heels, but I have a particular affinity for boots. Whether thigh-high or ankle-low, my boots collection is nearing double digits, and it was just made larger by a pair that’s making me forget about the rest.

The Jenni Kayne Brooklyn Lug Boots are everything I want in a pair of stylish shoes made for colder weather. They have, as the name implies, lug soles and oiled leather uppers, meaning they’re sturdy on slick surfaces and made with high-quality materials. The rest of these beautiful boots is crafted from suede and, while they’re not weather-resistant, I sprayed my walnut brown pair with a suede protector and they survived a surprise rain shower last week, emerging completely unscathed. Plus, they’re warm and cozy even without me wearing thicker socks yet surprisingly light on my feet for how substantial they are.

Typically, these boots are $445 on the Jenni Kayne site, but Travel + Leisure readers can scoop them up at the brand’s Black Friday price ahead of the big sale later this week. Just enter code SEASON25 at checkout (for these boots and anything else that catches your eye), and watch the price drop by 25 percent.

Jenni Kayne

To buy: jennikayne.com, $334 with code SEASON25 (originally $445)

These boots aren’t only lovely to look at, they’re extremely comfortable. After reading many reviews that said they fit true to size, I got a sample in my usual 8, slipped my feet in, and felt right at home. These boots have carried me across New York City with ease as I’ve commuted, gone to dinner with friends, and walked my dog. And, as someone who blisters easily, I’m happy to report that my feet have seemingly assumed we’ve been in sneakers this whole time. But unlike my favorite dirty trainers, these elegant boots look great with jeans, dresses, corduroy pants, and maxi skirts.

Other shoppers agree that these boots are “the best,” with one writing,they’re “so comfy, so cute, so perfect for winter.” Another reviewer shared that they “work with so many outfits,” and a third shared that the “hardest decision” they had to make when ordering these boots was choosing a color (they come in taupe, walnut, a forest green, a pale greenish-gray shade called Laurel that’s nearly sold out, and black).

Do your feet a favor this fall and order yourself a pair of the Jenni Kayne Brooklyn Lug Boots withcode SEASON25 for 25 percent off ahead of the Black Friday rush.

