This 'Chubby' Content Creator Has Redefined Travel for All Body Types — and His New TV Show Is About to Inspire the World

Jeff Jenkins wants travelers to know: If he can do it, they can too.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023
Jeff Jenkins goes rappelling at "The Box", a rugged canyon in Socorro, N.M., to challenge his fear of heights.
Jeff Jenkins goes rappelling at "The Box", a rugged canyon in Socorro, N.M., to challenge his fear of heights. . Photo:

National Geographic for Disney/Jon Kroll

It wasn’t until after his 20th birthday that Jeff Jenkins stepped foot on an airplane, but while some might call that a late start, he's gone on to become one of the most notable people in the travel industry.

Jenkins, known on social media as “Chubby Diaries,” has built a community of more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares his goal of inspiring everyone to travel — no matter their circumstances or what they look like. Travelers have rallied around his inspiring content as it opens their eyes to new opportunities they may not have previously imagined were possible. 

Now, the world traveling content creator is, quite literally, taking his influence to new heights in a travel documentary show called “Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins,” premiering July 9 on National Geographic TV.

“I already have people from my audience telling me that they’ve never seen someone that looks like us have a travel show, and it gives them a sense of pride and inspiration,” Jenkins told Travel + Leisure. “It means a great deal, because being with the networks like National Geographic only helps to amplify my message that we as people can live life now and travel no matter our size, race, or backgrounds.” 

Known for pushing his own limits with a determination to unlock new experiences, Jenkins takes on unique adventures for the show, proving that people of all sizes can overcome challenges through travel. In the series, Jenkins attempts a 70-foot mountain climb, whitewater rafting, and sailing in a windstorm.

Jenkins told T+L the scariest experience while shooting the series was whitewater rafting in New Mexico. "I’ve done a lot of kayaking in my day, but whitewater kayaking was totally different," he said. "It involves a lot of balance, and being a big guy, I felt like I was going to flip multiple times, but the scariest part was actually falling out and figuring out how was I going to survive going down this raging river."

His favorite moment of the series was filming an episode in Japan. "I love the tradition, the culture and the food, and for this episode, I had an epic challenge of facing a former world sumo champion in the ring," he said. Above all, Jenkins aims to show people that if he can take on these experiences, they can too.

In addition to airing on National Geographic, the program will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

“The biggest takeaway for me from this experience is that I am resilient,” Jenkins said. “To constantly be faced with new challenges and to push myself outside of my comfort zone as many times as I did while filming the show and step up to the plate to do it gave me a sense of pride and confidence that I’ve never experienced before.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The VistaJet Global 7500 jet flying though cloudy mountains
These New Private Jet Tours Will Take You to Some of the Most Coveted Summer Destinations — Without the Crowds and Commercial Airports
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know
A wheelchair and wheelchair seat on a Delta Airlines airplane
Delta Is Making It Easier for Wheelchair Users to Travel With New Seat Design — What to Know
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Carrier Has $19 Fares for Select Flights and 50% Off on More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Friends eating dessert together at Disney
The Disney Dining Plan Is Returning — Here's How to Plan a Nearly All-inclusive Trip
Airport drop off lane with taxis in the early morning
Here's How Early You Should Get to the Airport
Beach on a St. Kitts island with black sand
You Can Fly to This Quaint Caribbean Island for Under $200 Thanks to This New JetBlue Route
Crowds of Travelers At Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
This U.S. Airport Had the Most Delays and Cancellations in 2022, According to Hopper
Belize
It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Belize With This New Direct Flight Out of NYC
Below Deck Down Under
Bravo's 'Below Deck Down Under' Is Back and We Got a First Look at the New Season's Trailer — Watch It Here
Nassau, Bahamas
JetBlue Will Soon Fly to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Hub
A general view inside Budapest Ferenc Liszt airport
This Pass Gives You Access to Over 1,300 Airport Lounges Around the World — How to Get It
Aerial view of Long Bay Beach on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands
It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Flight from the U.S.
Exterior of the Rosa glamping trailer at Boheme Retreats
This New Glamping Retreat in New York's Catskills Has 5 Restored Vintage Campers and Wants to Make the Outdoors More Inclusive
A couple celebrating and renewing their vows on on an Air Tahiti Nui flight
First Same-sex Couple to Marry in California Celebrates 10-year Anniversary With In-flight Vow Renewal
skyscanner flight deals tout
I’m a Frequent Flier, and This Is My Best-kept Secret for Scoring Massive Flight Deals