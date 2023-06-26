This $24 Bathing Cover-up Is ‘So Soft’ and Perfect for ‘Every Beach Trip’ This Summer

It’s a great addition to your suitcase for any trip.

Published on June 26, 2023 07:00AM EDT

APD July 4th One-Off Deal: Cover Up Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, it’s time to start planning your beach wardrobe to enjoy the summer weather in comfort and style. Whether you’re embarking on a long weekend vacation or are simply planning on taking a day trip to the beach, you’ll want to come prepared with a cover-up that will leave you feeling confident in your own skin from the seaside to the journey home. Our choice? The Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-up.

Currently on sale for just $24 as we head into the holiday weekend, this stunning crocheted dress is everything you’ve been looking for to stay cool and comfortable, even when you’re keeping your skin protected from the sun. It’s time to officially bid adieu to jean shorts at the beach this summer.

APD Jeasona Womenâs Bathing Suit Cover Up White

Amazon

amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

This breathable, airy cover-up is made with a lightweight polyester material that features a stunning crochet design that will instantly add flair to even the most basic bathing suit. The flowy, loose fit is effortlessly flattering on a wide range of body types and is accentuated by a deep V-neck and drawstring detailing on either side of the dress.

Since the material is so soft, it will be incredibly comfortable to wear while lounging poolside or strolling along the beach, and this timeless silhouette comes in six neutral and bold colors that will easily integrate into your existing wardrobe. And with sizes ranging from S to XL, you’ll be able to find the best fit for you. 

APD Jeasona Womenâs Bathing Suit Cover Up Black

Amazon

amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

After earning more than 15,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, this breezy cover-up has secured its spot as the go-to beach outfit of the summer, with thousands of adoring shoppers. One customer raved that the material is “so soft” and provides the perfect amount of coverage that allows them to feel “confident walking around in a bathing suit.” Another shopper spoke to the versatility of this piece, noting that they “wore it nearly every day” in Costa Rica and it was “perfect” for “walking around the resort or going to meals.”

And if you’re looking for a reliable beach staple that will stick around for years to come, take it from this shopper who revealed that this is their “absolute favorite swimsuit cover-up.” They even added that they have “had it for two years” and “still bring it with me on every beach trip.” Not to mention it has “held up great in the wash.” One customer even confided that they were “looking for a nice cover-up” to take with them on their honeymoon, and were “blown away” by the quality and lightweight design of this piece.

APD Jeasona Womenâs Bathing Suit Cover Up Blue

Amazon

amazon.com, $24 (originally $36)

By now we can all agree that jean shorts are never the most comfortable option to pull on over a bathing suit, especially after a long day of getting in and out of the water. So, as you prepare to head into the holiday weekend, the Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover-up is the perfect choice for elevating your look and keeping you covered — all for just $24. It’s lightweight, breathable, and sure to secure your spot as the most stylish person on your vacation.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

