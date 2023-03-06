I Wore This Packable Sun Hat All Over Egypt, and It’s 43% Off at J.Crew Right Now

Egypt is hot, and I don’t just mean because Travel + Leisure named it one of the 50 best places to travel in 2023. When I traveled to the country last August to explore the Great Pyramid of Giza, Cairo museums, and Nile River via the new luxury ship Viking Osiris, temperatures rose to about 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Suffice it to say, I was sweating. No, I was broiling. But mostly, I was glad I heeded the advice of fellow travel editors to pack strategically for the heat.

After a lot of research, I bought cool white linen pants, sweat-wicking khaki sets, and breezy full-length skirts, but the real MVP of the trip turned out to be my trusty J.Crew Wide-brim Packable Straw Hat. This stylish, foldable wonder kept me shaded from the Sahara sun every day and packed up nicely while I was on the move. I loved it so much, I’m sure it’s going to be my go-to hat for beach trips this spring and summer. And, I might even buy another one since select colors are up to 43 percent off right now for J. Crew’s massive spring break sale through March 11.

While the wide-brim style I wore is full price, I’m eyeing the black ivory style and shorter-brim version that are just $40 for future beach days (trust me, I’d pay more if I knew how valuable this was going to be on my Egypt trip). Plus, the versatile J.Crew Wide-brim Packable Straw Hat is built to last, and it goes with everything — black dress, white linen pants, you name it.

Made of flexible raffia, J.Crew’s best-selling wide-brim hat nails the classic, semi-floppy sun hat look while being totally functional, too — the brim gave my face and neck full sun coverage. Whether I was riding a camel in the Sahara near the pyramids, eating lunch at the ritzy Mena House, lounging on the deck of the luxury cruise ship, or walking through the small town of Esna lined with street vendors, I felt like the hat was dressy (or casual) enough for all situations I found myself in — and it was the barrier I needed to protect me from sunburn.

And, as someone who never travels with a checked bag if I can help it, the fact that this straw hat rolled up easily into the size of a large burrito (and then unfolded later without becoming deformed) was a huge bonus. All I had to do was unhook the snap button on the black trim, roll it up, and button it, attaching it securely to my crossbody when I wasn’t wearing it.

I can easily imagine this versatility applying to all my future beach and warm-weather adventures, too. Excuse me while I daydream about ordering oysters at a beach bar and sunning on the sand with this hat keeping me shaded — I’m already excited to take it to Destin, Florida this spring.

With a 4.6-star rating at J.Crew, it’s safe to say I’m not the only traveler who loves this packable hat. One who bought it for their trip to the Caribbean said they wore this hat “each and every day” and that “it packed perfectly and was comfortable to wear both out and about, on the beach, and even laying down in my beach lounger.” They even said they “might buy another.”

I got the wide-brim hat in a small/medium and, like most reviewers at J.Crew, found it fit true to size, but it’s also available in medium/large and large/extra large too. Many reviewers said it’s a great option for those with larger heads who can rarely find hats big enough. All three colorways are structured but able to bend easily into whatever shape you’re going for.

One J.Crew reviewer who gave the hat five stars said it’s “perfect” and loved that it was bendable but high-quality. “This hat is so well made and bendable; you can customize it to any shape you want (flat brim, dipped brim, sides curled). I'm so happy with it and can't wait to pack it for my upcoming holiday.”

There you have it — the J.Crew Wide-brim Packable Straw Hat is officially the best packable wide-brim hat on the market, according to this travel editor. Join me and the raving five-star reviewers at J. Crew and pick one up so you’re protected — and stylish — on your next warm-weather vacation.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss out on the other beach-ready essentials that are on sale during J.Crew’s Spring Break Sale, with up to 50 percent off select beach styles — read on for our top picks, from bathing suits to cover-ups — and pick up these classic styles before they sell out.

