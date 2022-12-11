Shoppers Have Dubbed This Waterproof Speaker ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and It’s on Sale for $50

When you’re packing for a trip there are a few essentials that probably come to mind: a toothbrush, a change of clothes, your chargers. But what about the items that you wish you had brought once you’re already on the trip? Music is undeniably one of the great unifiers and can elevate the vibe in no time, but it doesn’t quite feel the same when you’re playing tunes out of your phone. That’s where a good speaker comes in.

Whether you’re planning a beach vacation or are looking for something portable to take along with you on a hike, the JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect addition to your packing list. This small-but-mighty speaker is a no-brainer for your next trip — and it’s currently on sale for $50.

Offering an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, this clip-on wireless speaker can last the duration of your favorite playlist with strong audio and bass (five watts to be exact.) Connect to your device of choice via Bluetooth and stream music from any phone or tablet you may have on hand. Plus, if you’re spending time near the pool or the ocean you can rest assured that this speaker is truly both waterproof and dustproof.

If you do happen to run out of battery while jamming, the Clip 4 can still be used while charging so you don’t have to worry about missing out on even a minute of music. The handy carabiner design allows you to easily clip the device onto your backpack or beach bag so it’s both portable and secure. As with any speaker, however, it’s worth being wary of using this device in extreme temperatures, and JBL recommends following a threshold of between 41 to 114 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although a powerful speaker is valuable for day-to-day use, the portability of this device makes it great for travel in particular. One customer raved that it was “perfect for traveling,” adding, “I didn’t think I would get great sound when I bought it to take on cruises, but it did not disappoint.” Another shopper revealed it “comes with me everywhere I travel and all over my house when I’m cleaning.”

Attesting to the battery life of the speaker, one customer revealed that the “battery life is impressive. I seem to get more than 10 hours.” Even when it does run low, another shopper notes that “the battery lasts a while and charges quickly.” One shopper even shared, “The biggest plus is the upgrade of the battery life,” noting that they charged it two months prior and “haven’t had to charge it again as of yet.”

There’s no reason to invest in an oversize, heavy, and frankly expensive speaker when you can get just as impressive sound quality with a smaller device. One shopper even joked, “Boom boxes over the shoulder [are] dead and this little guy is why,” while another customer raved that it’s the “perfect travel size” for a speaker.

Whether you’re looking for a replacement speaker for an older model or are intrigued by the portable carabiner shape that makes it super easy to travel with, you can’t go wrong with JBL’s Clip 4. Available in six versatile colors, this fan-favorite speaker is currently on sale for 38 percent off. With more than 15,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s safe to say you won’t be disappointed.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $50.

