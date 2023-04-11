This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way

Zipair will be flying from San Francisco to Tokyo starting this summer.

Published on April 11, 2023
A low-cost Japanese airline is expanding its presence in the United States by launching new flights to San Francisco this summer.

ZIPAIR will launch flights between Narita International Airport in Tokyo and San Francisco International Airport on June 2, according to the airline. The new route will mark the carrier’s fourth city in the U.S. following service to Honolulu, Los Angeles, and San José Mineta International Airport in California.

“Through our relationship with SFO, we are confident this service will provide a valuable link for commercial and cultural exchange for our mutual customers,” ZIPAIR President Shingo Nishida said in a statement. 

The new flight will operate five times each week between the U.S. and Japan on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. One-way fares will start at $91.

ZIPAIR was first established in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Japan Airlines (which is known for having some of the most luxurious economy seats). The airline currently flies to six international destinations: Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore, Los Angeles, and San José.

The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 787 8 Dreamliner aircraft and offers complimentary Wi-Fi on board for all customers as well as allows up to 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of carry-on baggage for free. ZIPAIR does charge for other things, however, like meals, which can be ordered through a smartphone or tablet. 

Next month, Japan will end all COVID-19-related border restrictions, lifting vaccine and testing rules on May 8. Currently, all travelers heading to the country are required to show either proof of three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof of a negative test conducted within 72 hours of departure, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan also eliminated mandatory mask wearing on March 13.

The country first reopened to individual travelers last year, but went through a series of rule changes, initially only welcoming travelers on supervised tours before eventually welcoming independent travelers back in the fall of 2022.

