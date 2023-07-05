This Airline Will Rent Clothes to Passengers on Overseas Flights — Here’s Why

Japan Airlines' "Any Wear, Anywhere" initiative is intended to cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the weight of JAL’s aircraft.

Published on July 5, 2023
Overhead locker with luggage on airplane
Photo:

Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Japan Airlines wants to take the guesswork out of packing with a new clothing rental service for international travelers. 

For a year, the airline will allow travelers on JAL-operated flights to rent a set of clothes for their time in the country, according to the airline. The "Any Wear, Anywhere" initiative, which will be in place through Aug. 31, 2024, is intended to cut down on carbon emissions by reducing the weight of JAL’s aircraft.

“With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis in sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism. Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices… [but] they still lack sufficient options,” JAL wrote in a statement. “The concept of the Service is therefore to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.”

The rentals will be run by the Sumitomo Corporation, which will be responsible for getting, delivering, and laundering all the clothes. JAL said to further its sustainability goals, the items will be “obtained from excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing, thereby promoting the concept of a circular economy.”

To reserve clothing, travelers must register online and enter both their JAL reference number and their hotel address (or address of their short term rental). Travelers should make their reservation a month before traveling and can use the clothing for up to two weeks.

Travelers can choose from several different “sets” with clothing organized by season and occasion (casual, smart casual, and a mix). A basic rental starts at 4,000 yen (or just over $27) for three tops and two bottoms.

JAL isn’t the first to send clothing rentals to a traveler’s hotel. In 2021, Rent the Runway partnered with Tripadvisor Plus for a closet concierge program in which members could request designer clothing be delivered to them.

Renting clothing for a vacation (whether you have it delivered to your destination or not) can allow you to try new styles without commitment, pack more consciously, and save you valuable time on laundry on the way home.

