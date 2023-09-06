Japan's Popular Rail Pass Is About to Get More Expensive

The price increase will go into effect on Oct. 1.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023
Cherry blossoms (Sakura) at the Sotobori Park as a train passes in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo:

Hiro1775/Getty Images

The Japan Rail Pass, one of the most efficient and cost-effective ways to travel around the country, is going up in price this fall. 

The cost of a 7-day rail pass, known as the JR Pass, will increase from as low as 29,650 yen ($201.19) when purchased from an authorized retailer to 50,000 yen ($339.28), a nearly 70 percent increase, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. The price increase will go into effect on Oct. 1 and become the first increase in several years.

A spokesman for the JR Group told The New York Times the increase follows improvements to its service, including extending lines and updating reservation systems.

“As a result, the actual benefits greatly exceed the product price,” the spokesman said, adding, “we have decided to revise the price to an appropriate level.”

When the price increase goes into effect, a 14-day JR Pass will rise from as low as 47,250 yen ($320.62) to 80,000 yen ($542.85) and a 21-day pass will rise from as low as 60,450 yen ($410.19) to 100,000 yen ($678.56). Passes for children 6 to 11 years old will cost 50 percent of the adult price.

Passes for the Green Car will also increase in price from as low as 39,600 yen ($268.71) for a 7-day pass to 70,000 yen ($474.99).

With the new system, travelers will also be unable to purchase rail passes from ticket offices in Japan. Instead, the passes will only be available to buy online or through authorized retailers.

Japan’s rail system is known for having some of the fastest trains in the world, including bullet trains that run at more than 200 mph. The trains criss-cross the country, allowing travelers to hop between major cities at a clip as well as access regional lines.

But while Japan is increasing the cost of unlimited rail passes, several countries in Europe are making it easier and cheaper to access trains there. Portugal, for example, just launched a new rail pass traveling up and down its coast for under €50 ($53.65). And countries like Spain, France, and Germany have unlimited passes available.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
The Fushimi Inari Taisha entrance in Kyoto
I Visited Japan As Soon As It Fully Reopened to Travelers — Here's What It's Like and How to Plan Your Trip
Cruise ships docked at a port in New Providence, Bahamas
It’s About to Get More Expensive to Cruise to The Bahamas — Here’s Why
best camping accessories
The Best RV Accessories for Perfecting Life on the Road
What to Pack for a Bike Trip
The Ultimate Bike Trip Packing List
Welcome to Florida sign
15 Best Places to Retire in Florida
Best Electric Bikes
The Best Electric Bikes for Every Type of Rider
Passengers at Germany train station with Eurail Group
This Train Pass Is the Secret to City-hopping Through Europe on the Cheap (Video)
Smiling Woman Looking Through Train Window
10 Mistakes to Avoid on Your First Long Train Ride, According to Experts
A view of the historic centre of Porto behind the 19th century Dom Luis I bridge, which crosses over the Douro river.
Portugal Just Launched an Unlimited Monthly Rail Pass for Under €50
Best Running Shoes for Men
The Best Men’s Running Shoes for Every Foot Shape and Gait
The Discovery Princess ship sailing in Seattle, Washington
Princess Cruises Is About to Get More Expensive — Here’s Why
Empty city streets Dublin, Ireland.
Dublin Travel Guide: Vacation and Trip Ideas
Skyline view of Downtown Los Angles with tree and hillside homes in the foreground at sunset
The Ultimate Los Angeles Itinerary, Mountain Hikes, Seaside Bike Rides, and Fresh Seafood Included
Card Placeholder Image
The World’s Most Accessible Airports 2015
iPhones with the new Apple iOS 17 Check In screens
It's About to Get Easier to Use Apple Maps in Remote Areas — Here’s Why