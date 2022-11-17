Japan to Welcome Cruise Ships Back after More than 2 Years — What to Know

“We will create an environment that allows tourists to enjoy their cruise without worry while in Japan,” the country's Transport and Tourism Minister said.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on November 17, 2022
The Diamond Princess cruise ship at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port
Photo:

Charly Triballeau /Getty Images

Japan will once again welcome cruise ships back to the country for the first time since the pandemic began.

The country, which captured the world’s attention at the start of the pandemic with the outbreak of COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess ship, will now look to lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships, The Associated Press reported. It was not immediately clear exactly when the ban would officially lift, but a Japanese ship sailing from Yokohama in December will be among the first.

“Japan is now ready to start receiving international cruise ships again,” Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito told The AP. “We will create an environment that allows tourists to enjoy their cruise without worry while in Japan.”

When cruising does resume, Japan will require all crew to have three COVID-19 vaccine shots and will require most passengers to have at least two shots, the AP reported. The country will also have guidelines in place for thorough ventilation, distancing, and disinfecting of common areas.

The ban was initially put in place following the death of several passengers on the Diamond Princess ship after both crew and passengers were forced to quarantine on board for two weeks. In total, more than 700 people became infected.

The dropping of the cruise ban comes on the heels of the country reopening to independent travelers in October. All visitors must be either fully vaccinated with a booster shot, or show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure flight, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan isn’t the first country to welcome back cruise ships. In April, Australia dropped its ban on cruise ships and in August, New Zealand did the same.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its 'No Sail' order in October 2020, and then officially ended its pandemic-era program for cruise ships over this past summer.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
People visit the Asakusa area, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo on September 13, 2022.
Japan to Welcome Independent Travelers Next Month — What to Know
Aerial of the Majestic Princess sailing through a water fiord in Milford Sound, New Zealand
New Zealand Welcomes Cruise Ships Back as Borders Fully Reopen
Canada
Canada to Drop All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions on Oct. 1 — What to Know
People Enjoying the Beach in New Zealand
New Zealand Eliminates Vaccine, Testing Requirements for Travel — What to Know
Tourists walking around Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok, Thailand.
Thailand to Eliminate All Pandemic-related Travel Restrictions This Week — What to Know
Visitors walk on the Ninenzaka slope in Kyoto, Japan,
Japan Is Making It Easier for Tour Groups to Visit — Here's How
NCL
Maine Welcomes First Large Cruise Ships in More Than 2 Years
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to COVID-19 Entry Requirements in Europe
The Norwegian Encore at sea in Alaska
Norwegian Cruises to Allow Unvaccinated Passengers Starting in September
Royal Caribbean - 10 night Hawaii Cruise, Vancouver to Oahu
These Major Cruise Lines Just Dropped COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Shorter Sailings — What to Know
Aerial view of Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship
The CDC Will No Longer Report COVID-19 Cases on Cruises to the Public
Scarlet Lady Exterior
Virgin Voyages Becomes First Major Cruise Line to Eliminate Pre-embarkation COVID Testing in the U.S.
View of the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute at sunset from Piazza San Marco, Venice.
Venice Postpones Tourist Tax Until 2023
Beer at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany
Munich's Oktoberfest Is Back for the First Time in 2 Years — What to Know
People take photos of cherry blossoms during a spring day at Yeouido, the main finance and investment banking district in South Korea
South Korea to Welcome Vaccinated Tourists April 1 — What to Know