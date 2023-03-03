The World's Most Luxurious Resort Company Is Launching a Spin-off Brand Later This Year — and We Got the Exclusive Details

Aman's sibling brand, Janu, will officially open in Tokyo this fall — here's what we know so far.

By
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Maya Kachroo-Levine is the luxury and experiences editor at Travel + Leisure digital. She has previously edited at Departures, Expedia, Good, Medium, and The Balance, and written for LA Weekly, Time, The Atlantic, Marie Claire, and Refinery29, among others.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023
Aman Residences, Tokyo (right) and Janu Tokyo (centre), part of the Toranomon-Azabudai development
Photo:

Courtesy of Janu Tokyo

Luxury hospitality company Aman will officially launch its new brand, Janu, in Japan this fall. Aman is known for high price points and lavish resorts — see: the new $3,200-a-night Aman New York — but Janu aims to be more approachable and appeal to a slightly younger traveler.

While Aman is all about privacy, creating sanctuaries in both city and resort destinations, Janu “thrives on connecting guests through an effortlessly social, energetic, and more playful environment,” says Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman and Janu.

Interior lounge area at Janu Tokyo
The Interior Lounge area at the Janu Tokyo, Japan.

Courtesy of Janu Tokyo
Interior of The Janu Suite at Janu Tokyo

Courtesy of Janu Tokyo

“Janu has community at the center of its ambition,” Doronin says, in an exclusive interview with Travel + Leisure. While Janu will “have an intimate feel and exquisite service,” he explains, the hotels will have more suites than the typical Aman. Janu Tokyo, for example, will have 122 rooms, most with balconies facing Tokyo Tower. That will make it considerably bigger than, say, Aman New York, which has just 83 suites.

Janu Tokyo is slated to open in the city’s forthcoming Azabudai Hills development, a short walk from the city’s bustling Roppongi district. The hotel will occupy 13 floors of one of three buildings designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, with public spaces by Thomas Heatherwick. The broader 20-acre community, which marries urban green space with futuristic, mirror-like façades, will also house Aman Residences, Tokyo, in the top 11 floors of what’s soon to be the tallest building in Tokyo.

Interior of a restaurant at the Janu Tokyo

Courtesy of Janu Tokyo

The new hotel represents a departure from the Aman ethos in another important way, Doronin tells T+L. Janu Tokyo will have six restaurants, including an omakase experience, a Japanese barbecue spot, and “a buzzy and theatrical bistro concept called The Grill.” Plans also call for a patisserie and a Chinese restaurant.

“Dining is considered by many to be the center of culture and shared experience,” Doronin explains. “Each of our dining concepts at Janu is informed by tradition, reimagined by culinary experts to create something new, encouraging conversations around food and dining experiences. Additionally, the design of our restaurants will reflect our ambition to bring like-minded communities together, with open kitchens, dining counters, sharing tables, and communal spaces.”

The indoor pool at the Spa and Wellness center at the Janu Tokyo

Courtesy of Janu Tokyo

Though Janu represents an evolution of the Aman playbook, it will share many of the same sleek design elements; Veteran Aman designer Jean-Michel Gathy, the principal at Dennison, crafted the hotel’s interior, which will include a 30,000-square-foot Janu Suite, a garden terrace, and a 44,000-square-foot spa with an indoor heated pool. All of these spaces — especially the pool, which is really meant to double as a common area — are meant to draw in travelers “seeking connection, inspiration, and exploration,” Doronin says. “A concept which we are confident from our extensive research will appeal to the rising generation of our Amanjunkies.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Garden Terrace bar of Aman New York
One of the World's Most Anticipated Hotels Just Opened in NYC — With a Garden Terrace, Underground Jazz Club, and Wildly Expensive Suites
Interior of the loft at Lily Hall in Pensacoala, FL
This Abandoned Church Is Now Pensacola, Florida's Newest Boutique Hotel — With a Parlor, Speakeasy, and a Restaurant Run by a 'Chopped' Winner
Aman New York swimming pool
NYC's Most-anticipated Luxury Hotel Now Has an Opening Date — and We Got a First Look Inside
Shinmonzen Japan
9 Kyoto Hotels for Your Next Japan Getaway
Tokyo from the new Four Seasons at night and Kiyomizudera Kyoto
Here's What's New in Japan for Travelers Planning a Trip in 2023
Aerial view of The Venetian Las Vegas and Palazzio at night
The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Is Getting a $1-billion Refresh — Here's What to Expect
Exterior of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai during sunset
One of Dubai's Most Luxurious New Hotels Opens Next Month — Here's a Sneak Peek Inside
Maykana Cielo at Fairmont Mayakoba
This Luxe Waterfront Resort on Mexico's Riviera Maya Just Got a Makeover — With a New Beach Club and Fantastic Restaurants
Exterior of the Royalty Villa at Sanctuary Cap Cana in Dominican Republic
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Exterior of Grand Hyatt Tokyo
The 5 Best Hotels in Tokyo
Sunrise over the ocean from Shore Club in Turks & Caicos
This Turks and Caicos Resort Has a Pristine Beach, 4 Pools, and Over-the-top Villas That Are Perfect for Families
Mandarin Oriental New York Columbus Circle View
These 16 Hotels Have the Best Views in New York City
The 57th Street entrance to the Thompson Central Park New York
This Newly Redesigned NYC Hot Spot Has a Hotel Within a Hotel and Incredible Central Park Views
Aerial of the pool at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa
The First Tommy Bahama Resort Is Opening in This Chic California Destination — Take a Peek Inside
Bungalow at The Retreat in LA by Bulgari Hotels
Bulgari Is Opening a High-fashion Hotel in Los Angeles — and We Got a Sneak Peek
A woman walking past the stone exterior of the Twenty Two hotel in London
These Are the Best New London Hotels to Visit in 2023