The Breathable Shorts That Get Me Through Every Hot and Humid Trip Are 40% Off — and I’m Getting Another Pair

On a wooden deck suspended over the Caribbean Ocean, I move from downward dog to a warrior pose. It’s only 8 a.m., but the tropical air in St. Lucia has already surpassed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and it wraps around me like a heated blanket. As the sun slowly creeps higher in the sky, the humidity gets heavier all around my body, yet I continue to move from pose to pose with ease. That’s largely thanks to the wildly comfortable Janji Pace Shorts that I’m wearing.

These bike shorts have been a reliable workout buddy and travel companion for so many of my adventures. Since they’re originally designed for running, I first tested out the Janji Pace Shorts while I was training for a half marathon in Brooklyn, NY. Less than one mile into my first run, I was immediately impressed by how securely these shorts stayed on my body; they didn’t ride up and the waistband didn’t slip down. The fabric is just compressive enough to stay put, without feeling overly constrictive — a rarity, as most spandex shorts wearers know all too well.

The shorts also feature a strip of silicone at the hem to help them securely grip to my body during, even the most high intensity movement. What’s more, mile after mile, I didn’t experience any kind of chafing, another important perk of their secure fit and 7-inch inseam length.

However, it wasn’t until I lived in Joshua Tree for two years that I really began to appreciate just how well these shorts adapt to different climates, as well. In the desert, temperatures change rapidly — it can be a pleasant 70-degree Fahrenheit day and suddenly drop to 40 degrees Fahrenheit at dusk. I love that these shorts are thick enough to withstand slightly colder temps, yet breathable and moisture-wicking enough to endure California's hot, triple-digit temperature days. They also feel really durable and thick, which is important when I’m climbing over and around boulders in the National Park.

That breathable polyester-nylon-spandex fabric blend was once again put to the test when I packed these shorts for a yoga retreat at The Body Holiday in St. Lucia. Even in the Caribbean humidity, I felt perfectly at ease while wearing the Janji Pace Shorts. Not only did they feel light and breathable, but they also stayed in place through every yoga pose my instructor called out. Personally, I can’t stand when my activewear slips or slides while I’m moving through a workout or yoga practice, so this is a major win in my book. And again, no chafing whatsoever. The overall fit is also fantastic; they sit at the perfect mid- to high-rise height, and feature an adjustable drawstring for an even more customized and secure feel.

One more amazing feature worth mentioning: The Janji Pace Shorts have massive pockets on both sides — big enough to fit a smartphone, wallet, or any essential that you want to keep close by on a hike, run, or walking tour. The compressive fabric keeps those items secure in place, so there’s no stress about your keys or phone falling out when you're on the move.

Now, I bring these shorts on every active vacation (exploring Hawaii, hiking in Zion, etc.), and I’m always reaching for them before my long runs when I'm not on the road. I currently own two different pairs, and I’m considering adding more to my workout wardrobe — especially because, right now, you can snag select pairs for up to 40 percent off at REI. Prices vary depending on the color you choose, with the biggest markdown happening on the Desert Rock Red style.

While I’ve primarily worn these shorts for fitness, they would also make for great travel shorts; you can pair them with a sweatshirt for a long flight and your favorite tennis sneakers and tank top for some sightseeing. Heck, if you've got a blazer or nice jacket handy, you can easily dress them up when needed. Trust me, you won't regret adding the Janji Pace Shorts to your cart.

