The Breathable Shorts That Get Me Through Every Hot and Humid Trip Are 40% Off — and I’m Getting Another Pair

Their sweat-wicking, durable, and stretchy fabric keeps me comfortable in any climate, and they never ride up.

By
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason
Kristine is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience creating content for print and digital publications. Her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Women’s Health, and more. As a longtime health and lifestyle journalist, Kristine is particularly passionate about the intersection of wellness and travel.
Published on May 7, 2023

I Wore These Comfy Bike Shorts On A Hot & Humid Island Yoga Retreat, Without Any Chaffing Or Discomfort
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

On a wooden deck suspended over the Caribbean Ocean, I move from downward dog to a warrior pose. It’s only 8 a.m., but the tropical air in St. Lucia has already surpassed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and it wraps around me like a heated blanket. As the sun slowly creeps higher in the sky, the humidity gets heavier all around my body, yet I continue to move from pose to pose with ease. That’s largely thanks to the wildly comfortable Janji Pace Shorts that I’m wearing. 

These bike shorts have been a reliable workout buddy and travel companion for so many of my adventures. Since they’re originally designed for running, I first tested out the Janji Pace Shorts while I was training for a half marathon in Brooklyn, NY. Less than one mile into my first run, I was immediately impressed by how securely these shorts stayed on my body; they didn’t ride up and the waistband didn’t slip down. The fabric is just compressive enough to stay put, without feeling overly constrictive — a rarity, as most spandex shorts wearers know all too well.

Janji Pace 7" Shorts - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $38 (originally $64) 

The shorts also feature a strip of silicone at the hem to help them securely grip to my body during, even the most high intensity movement. What’s more, mile after mile, I didn’t experience any kind of chafing, another important perk of their secure fit and 7-inch inseam length. 

However, it wasn’t until I lived in Joshua Tree for two years that I really began to appreciate just how well these shorts adapt to different climates, as well. In the desert, temperatures change rapidly — it can be a pleasant 70-degree Fahrenheit day and suddenly drop to 40 degrees Fahrenheit at dusk. I love that these shorts are thick enough to withstand slightly colder temps, yet breathable and moisture-wicking enough to endure California's hot, triple-digit temperature days. They also feel really durable and thick, which is important when I’m climbing over and around boulders in the National Park.

Janji Pace 7" Shorts - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $49 (originally $70) 

That breathable polyester-nylon-spandex fabric blend was once again put to the test when I packed these shorts for a yoga retreat at The Body Holiday in St. Lucia. Even in the Caribbean humidity, I felt perfectly at ease while wearing the Janji Pace Shorts. Not only did they feel light and breathable, but they also stayed in place through every yoga pose my instructor called out. Personally, I can’t stand when my activewear slips or slides while I’m moving through a workout or yoga practice, so this is a major win in my book. And again, no chafing whatsoever. The overall fit is also fantastic; they sit at the perfect mid- to high-rise height, and feature an adjustable drawstring for an even more customized and secure feel. 

One more amazing feature worth mentioning: The Janji Pace Shorts have massive pockets on both sides — big enough to fit a smartphone, wallet, or any essential that you want to keep close by on a hike, run, or walking tour. The compressive fabric keeps those items secure in place, so there’s no stress about your keys or phone falling out when you're on the move. 

Janji Pace 7" Shorts - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, $68 

Now, I bring these shorts on every active vacation (exploring Hawaii, hiking in Zion, etc.), and I’m always reaching for them before my long runs when I'm not on the road. I currently own two different pairs, and I’m considering adding more to my workout wardrobe —  especially because, right now, you can snag select pairs for up to 40 percent off at REI. Prices vary depending on the color you choose, with the biggest markdown happening on the Desert Rock Red style. 

While I’ve primarily worn these shorts for fitness, they would also make for great travel shorts; you can pair them with a sweatshirt for a long flight and your favorite tennis sneakers and tank top for some sightseeing. Heck, if you've got a blazer or nice jacket handy, you can easily dress them up when needed. Trust me, you won't regret adding the Janji Pace Shorts to your cart. 

If you're looking for bike shorts that are just as comfy and versatile (and will stay in place) but with a smaller price tag, check out these top-rated picks that won't let you down: 

Aoliks High-Waist Biker Shorts

Women's High Waist Biker Short Side Pocket Workout Tummy Control Bike Shorts Yoga Running Exercise Spandex Leggings

REI

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $30) 

Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts 

BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts Yoga Workout Running Gym Activewear Side Pockets

REI

To buy: amazon.com, $17 with on-site coupon (originally $27) 

Persit High-Waist Print Bike Shorts 

PERSIT Women's High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts with 2 Hidden Pockets, Non See-Through Tummy Control Athletic Shorts

REI

To buy: amazon.com, $20 

Sunzel 5-Inch Biker Shorts 

Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts in High Waist Tummy Control with Deep Pockets

REI

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $23) 

Sweaty Betty Power 6-Inch Biker Shorts

Sweaty Betty Power 6" Biker Shorts - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, from $47 (originally $68)

Prana Electa Shorts

prAna Electa Shorts II - Women's

REI

To buy: rei.com, from $48 (originally $69)

