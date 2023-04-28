You Can Dine in Center Field at 3 Iconic Baseball Stadiums This Summer — on Meals by James Beard Award-honored Chefs

The dinners are an effort to raise money for the foundation’s 'Good Food for Good' mission.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on April 28, 2023
Baseball fans can dine on the field at three iconic ballparks across the country this summer thanks to the James Beard Foundation.

The unique dinner parties — a part of the foundation's "Stadium Chef Series" — will be hosted at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Minneapolis’ Target Field, organizers shared with Travel + Leisure. Each dinner will feature highly regarded local and nominated chefs, and raise money for the James Beard Foundation’s "Good Food for Good" mission.

The first "Stadium Chef Series" launched in 2022 at just one location: Wrigley Field.

“We are delighted to partner once again on the 'Stadium Chef Series' that celebrates the two great American pastimes of food culture and sports — and look forward to showcasing incredible, local culinary talent at the iconic Wrigley Field, Target Field, and Fenway Park ballparks," said James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach in a statement provided to T+L. "These are truly unique, memory-making events."

In Chicago, diners will be treated to a cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, a four-course, family style meal at the center field, and the chance to take iconic photos on the field. The food will feature chefs from several local restaurants, like Birrieria Zaragoza, HaiSous, and Prairie Grass Cafe. The complete lineup of chefs includes Matthias Merges, David Burns, Djibril Webb, Chris Pandel, Ricki Ramirez, Sarah Stegner, Lamar Moore, Thai Dang, Jonathan Zaragoza, and Vince Bugtong.

The events will take place in Chicago on June 4, in Minneapolis on June 25, and in Boston on Sept. 29. Tickets, which start at $500 per person, will go on sale online for the Wrigley Field event on May 4. Tickets for the other stadiums will be announced at a later date.

To learn more about the dinners, visit stadiumchefseries.com.

