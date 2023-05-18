Hundreds of Summer-ready Styles Are Up to 83% Off at J.Crew — Here’s What’s Worth Shopping

The weather is heating up and Memorial Day is on the horizon, marking the first big weekend of travel and effectively ushering in the summer. While I do love investing in pieces that I know I’ll wear year after year, there is something undeniably satisfying about doing one good haul around this time of year to stock up on new staple pieces that will allow me to confidently stand out on any upcoming trips or events I have on my agenda. And right now, J.Crew is giving every other retailer a run for their money with hundreds of unbeatable summer deals.

Through May 22, the timeless brand is double discounting their sale section, marking down existing deals by an additional 50 percent with the code SHOPEARLY. From flattering bathing suits to comfortable shoes fit for walking tours and nights out on the town, the classic retailer is practically giving away clothes with prices slashed by as much as 74 percent on summer staples. Not sure where to start? Keep reading to see the 10 deals worth snagging before J.Crew’s hottest sale of the season comes to an end, according to this travel writer.

Gola Coaster Smash High Top Sneakers

J. Crew

A good pair of comfortable yet stylish sneakers is one of my top essentials for summer travel, and these Gola High Top shoes are now $40 off the original price with J.Crew’s double discount code. These neutral sneakers are available in sizes ranging from 6 to 10, and are made with a breathable cotton upper so you don’t have to worry about sweaty feet once you arrive back at your hotel after a long day of sightseeing. They’re also easily styled with a wide range of staple pieces, making them a versatile addition to your suitcase.

To buy: jcrew.com, $30 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $70)

FormKnit High Neck Cutaway Dress

J. Crew

There are few pieces that are more versatile for travel than a little black dress, and if you’re looking for a great deal, this form fitting, high-neck option is now on sale for a jaw-dropping 83 percent off the original price with the double discount, bringing this down to just $15. The lightweight Tencel and elastane dress is available in sizes 2XS to 2X, so you can flatter your figure with an ultra-comfortable midi dress that’s both easy to move in and designed to be incredibly soft and stretchy. Love the style? It’s also available in two other colors — also on sale.

To buy: jcrew.com, $15 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $90)

Full Zip Terry Fleece Anorak

J. Crew

Just because you’re traveling in the summer doesn’t mean you can forget about chilly nights by the ocean or even an overly air-conditioned flight. That’s why this full-zip anorak is a great choice to throw into your carry-on to stay comfortable and cozy for your entire journey for just $38. With flexible sizing from 2XS to 2X, this cotton sweatshirt is the top layer you’ve been looking for to help you transition from spring to summer.

To buy: jcrew.com, $38 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $138)

Tie Front Voile Cover-up Midi Dress

J. Crew

There’s nothing I love more than an airy sundress. Not only does it take up minimal space in my suitcase, but it’s also a complete outfit on its own while keeping me cool on even the most sweltering days. This stunning tie-front midi dress has been marked down by an impressive $83 and is guaranteed to be the most no-fuss article of clothing in your luggage — as well as your most reached-for piece this summer.

To buy: jcrew.com, $35 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $118)

Collection Striped Cotton Poplin Shirt with Feather Trim

J. Crew

A refined button-up shirt is a staple in my suitcase on every vacation, but especially in the summer when I’m looking to stay covered up for a nice dinner out. This poplin shirt is taken to the next level with the addition of a feather trim around the cuffs, providing a whimsical flair to an otherwise classic top. It’s even available in sizes ranging from 0 to 24, which you can snag for 50 percent off the original price.

To buy: jcrew.com, $90 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $180)

Eco Dreamiest Jogger Pant

J. Crew

There’s no reason you should force yourself to travel in uncomfortable pants, but that’s not to say that you have to sacrifice your personal style in the process. Instead, these lightweight, stretchy joggers are the perfect solution as they’re easily matched with a sleek pair of sneakers and a cute tank for a basic outfit that still feels true to you as you head through the airport. The best part? These pants are $47 cheaper than usual with the limited time additional discount.

To buy: jcrew.com, $28 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $75)

Winona Penny Loafers

J. Crew

If you’re looking for one extra pair of shoes to add to your suitcase this summer, these incredibly cool black and white penny loafers are a great option to dress up even the most uninspired outfits you have packed. These beautiful shoes are made with an Italian leather upper that’s well-suited to accompany you on any European excursions this summer, not to mention they’re now available in sizes ranging from 5 to 9, including half sizes.

To buy: jcrew.com, $108 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $268)

Montauk Tennis Tote

J. Crew

I’m a sucker for a good tote, and whether you’re planning on playing tennis this summer or are just looking for a spacious bag to take with you everywhere you go, this recycled polyester option is just what you’ve been looking for. One external pocket is uniquely shaped to fit a tennis racket, and the rest of the bag offers plenty of space for anything you may want to pack for a day at the beach or the park. It’s even made with water-resistant material if you’re met with the unfortunate arrival of bad weather.

To buy: jcrew.com, $79 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $198)

Underwire One-piece Swimsuit

J. Crew

I always allow myself to purchase one new bathing suit each summer, and this delicate floral one-piece with built-in underwire and adjustable straps may just be my selection for the season. Not only is the suit incredibly flattering with medium coverage on the rear, but it’s also made with a high-quality elastane and polyamide material that will be comfortable on my body and built to last for longer than just one summer’s worth of adventures.

To buy: jcrew.com, $45 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $128)

Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans

J. Crew

White pants are an excellent basic to have in your closet, especially to pack for vacation when you may want to dress up in the evening. These slouchy pants fulfill my qualifications of comfort while still looking pulled together, and they’re made of 100 percent cotton with a traditional five-pocket styling so you know you’re investing in jeans that are made to last. They’re even available in sizes 24 to 32 for an impressive 55 percent off the original price.

To buy: jcrew.com, $67 with code SHOPEARLY (originally $148)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.