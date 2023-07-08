This Compact Portable Charger Contains Several Days Worth of Battery — and It’s 60% Off Ahead of Prime Day

As much as we may hate to admit it, in this day and age our phones are an absolute necessity while traveling. From GPS navigation to staying in touch with friends and family, they can help to keep you safe and connected at all times — which is why a dying battery is the last thing you want to worry about while you’re on the go.

If you’re not already traveling with a portable charger, now is the best time to start because the Ixnine Power Bank is now on sale for an impressive 60 percent off to celebrate Amazon Prime Day. For just $17, you can have the assurance that your phone will never die while guiding you to your accommodations or checking in with your Airbnb host — and it’s so light that it’ll never weigh down your carry-on.

Whether you’re going camping or traveling abroad, this incredibly powerful portable charger has earned its spot in your bag for keeping you safe and on the grid. Don’t let the compact design fool you — this slim charger can actually hold between eight and 10 full charges for most phones, and even offers 2.5 times faster charging so you never have to worry about losing battery when you need it most.

You can keep track of how much charge this power bank has with the handy percentage tracker in the upper-left corner of the device, and it also offers four charging outputs so you can use all your devices at once. Not to mention you won’t have to worry about this power bank short-circuiting or overcharging because it’s created with a safe and protective design that’s also compatible with a wide range of devices.

The impressive capabilities of this compact charger have not been lost on shoppers, and the device has earned more than 2,800 five-star reviews from happy customers. One shopper called it an “invaluable addition” to their “work and personal life,” explaining that it has allowed them to charge all of their devices “simultaneously,” which is “incredibly convenient” while traveling.

Another customer shared that they recently embarked on a three day trip and were “able to use it for all three days without having to charge the portable charger.” They even dubbed it a “must-have” for traveling. And yet another shopper agreed that this battery pack is a “real workhorse,” noting that it “recharges itself fast” — even after providing power to “two iPhone and [a] Macbook.”

If you’re traveling alone, heading out to the woods, or spending time in a foreign country, it’s always important to keep your phone fully charged to stay safe and aware all day long. Because of this, a trustworthy portable charger is a must when you’re packing up for a busy day, and right now the Ixnine Power Bank is on sale for Prime Day for a whopping 60 percent off.

Seeing as it holds enough power for days on end and can provide battery to your iPhone, laptop, and tablets, this $17 piece of technology is one of the best unbeatable deals available at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17.

