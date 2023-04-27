A key consideration is your itinerary, which is likely to be varied, so think about what you’ll need for different situations: a day spent dipping in the Mediterranean at La Fontelina? Exploring The Vatican City on foot? Dining at Venice’s iconic Hotel Cipriani? Taking a Vespa ride around Sicily? There are endless activities on offer. Ahead, see our curated recommendations on what to pack for your trip to Italy.

So, how should you pack if you’re traveling to Italy? Sofia Peluso, General Manager of Belmond’s Villa San Michele recommends bringing “a pair of sunglasses, a mesmerizing book, and outfits that speak to the surroundings.” Those surroundings are likely to be full of color and sophisticated aesthetics (and, of course, exuberant locals).

As in most countries, different dress codes dominate different regions: quiet luxury is the vibe in Tuscany, glamorous resort wear reigns supreme in Lake Como, and understated elegance is what you’ll find in Milan (or maximalist runway looks, depending on the venue). And “style on the Amalfi Coast embodies a romantic seaside ease – refined yet relaxed,” explains Carla Sersale, owner of Positano’s legendary Le Sirenuse. The common theme is quality craftsmanship, which is to be expected from one of the world’s most important fashion destinations (it is the birthplace of Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Gucci, and Versace, after all).

Rich in history, culture, and exquisite natural beauty, Italy is an enchanting country that tops many bucket lists. From the lemon-scented shores of Capri to the architectural wonders of Rome and the snow-capped Dolomites, it offers an abundance of unique experiences. But as noted in Assouline’s new travel book, “Villeggiatura,” “To truly experience Italy, you must vacation like an Italian.” That involves “disconnecting from time, and reconnecting to the landscape, the beauty, the way of life.” La dolce vita, as they say.

Best Clothing “With a country that has a deep-set cultural appreciation for aesthetics and a long legacy of craftsmanship, it’s only natural that Italian’s are known for their exceptional style,” explains Moda Operandi’s Chief Merchant, April Hennig. “Italian dressing has a boldness and thoughtfulness that sets it apart from everywhere else, with guiding principles characterized by elegance, sensuality, and informality. Typically, the mindset is rooted in investing in quality designer pieces, rich fabrications, effortless wardrobe staples and key statement pieces,” she adds. Lake Como royalty, Valentina De Santis (owner of Grand Hotel Tremezzo and Passalacqua) advises to “bring a touch of glamor” to your Italian vacation wardrobe. “My typical vacation dress style is wearing more color and adding a ladylike flair in the form of a fitted dress, a tiny bag, and a colorful shoe,” she explains, adding that “romantic caftans and oversized hats embody the wardrobes of Lake Como, as do custom silk dresses and scarves.” In cities like Rome and Milan, style is more minimal and closely attuned to what locals wear in Paris – think of a well-tailored capsule wardrobe. Ahead, see our selects for the best clothing that can adapt to any Italian destination.

Best Daywear for Women Best Skirt J.Crew Gwyneth Linen Skirt in Warm Pink J.Crew View On Jcrew.com Linen and summer vacations go hand in hand, and this breezy midi skirt from J.Crew is a simple and versatile warm-weather staple. The style is casual yet polished, pairing well with a shirt tied in the front, or a structured cropped bodice. It’s available in several different colors but the romantic warm pink shade would look beautiful against a colorful backdrop (think: the rainbow of villas cascading down to the beach in Positano). Price at time of publish: $118

Best Day Dress HVN Laura Dress HVN View On Hvnlabel.com View On Renttherunway.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue HVN designer and DJ Harley Viera-Newton designed this dress with Italian vacations in mind. “The flowing silks and breathable cottons are perfect silhouettes for European Summer adventures,” she says. It’s flattering on a variety of body types and the quality is worth the investment; last year, HVN’s signature style was rated their top travel dress. Price at time of publish: $495

Best Crop Top Girlfriend Collective Ivory Mia High Neck Bra Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Whether you need something active for a trip to the tennis court or need something to wear under an unbuttoned linen shirt, this crop top from Girlfriend collective will be a useful staple to have on hand. Price at time of publish: $46 The Ultimate International Trip Packing List

Best Shirt Everlane The Way Long Linen Shirt Everlane View On Everlane.com Everlane’s linen collection is full of excellent options for warm destinations, but one of the most versatile and timeless pieces is this long button-down linen shirt. Cuff up the sleeves and wear it slightly unbuttoned over a swimsuit or tie it at the front and pair with a floaty midi skirt. Price at time of publish: $110

Best Swimwear Zimmermann Devi Plunge V-Wire One-Piece Zimmermann View On Farfetch.com View On Zimmermann.com If you’re visiting Italy during summer, chances are many days will be spent wearing swimwear, so why not go for something as colorful and sophisticated as your surroundings? This Zimmermann swimsuit is a showstopper, with a chain link belt and an intricate print that resembles a Michelangelo fresco. Price at time of publish: $365

Best Daywear for Men Best Shirt Todd Snyder Slim Fit Summerweight Favorite Shirt in Orange Stripe Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com Orange stripes may seem daring, but in Italy, men embrace color and style with confidence. This button-down shirt would fit right in, paired with chinos and suede loafers. It’s breathable and comfortable enough to wear for days where your schedule is improvised and you end up heading from sightseeing straight out to dinner. Price at time of publish: $148

Best Swimsuit Calzedonia Formentera Men’s Swim Trunks Calzedonia View On Calzedonia.com This affordable Italian brand offers a variety of beach-ready separates, like these swim trunks, which have a comfortable elastic waistband, inner mesh lining, and three pockets, including one in the back with a Velcro fastening to keep your valuables safe. The striped seersucker fabric will pair well with a simple white T-shirt. Price at time of publish: $55 The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List

Best Shorts Club Monaco Baxter Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Twill Shorts Mr Porter View On Mrporter.com These stretchy, breathable shorts are sure to come in handy for days spent exploring. The design is minimal, free of any unnecessary embellishments, and the fit is slim, hitting at the mid-thigh. They are super versatile, and pair well with anything – shirts, sweaters, or casual T-shirts. Price at time of publish: $70

Best T-shirt Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7" Short and Short Sleeve T-Shirt Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit collection has some of the most comfortable basics around, and this T-shirt will be great to wear both for the journey and the destination. It’s made from an ultra-soft, lightweight, stretchy fabric, with a crewneck and a relaxed fit. It is available in eight different colors, but for Italy, we love the pastel blue shade. Price at time of publish: $58

Best Eveningwear for Women Best Evening Dress Reformation Emerick Dress Reformation View On Reformation Romantic florals and elegant silhouettes are exactly what you’ll need for an evening of Italian glamor. Reformation has options aplenty for sexy yet sophisticated dresses, but this Emerick dress caught our eye for its stunning print and flattering slip dress cut, with dainty adjustable spaghetti straps, a subtle scoop neck, and flowing hemline, hitting just below the knee. Price at time of publish: $198

Best Pants Aritzia Effortless Linen Cropped Pants in Vin Gris Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Italians favor well-tailored pants over jeans, like these cropped linen Aritzia pants. They are especially great for travel since they’re made from a blend of breathable linen and wrinkle resistant Tencel, so you won’t need to spend time ironing them after they’ve been packed away in your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $148 The Ultimate Cruise Packing List

Best Top L’AGENCE Ellington Camisole L'agence View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Lagence.com For a bombshell moment, look no further than this silk top from L’Agence. It has elegantly draped off-the-shoulder sleeves, adjustable slim straps, a cowl neck bodice, and it’s fitted without being too tight around the midsection. The pearly white silk fabric is luxurious and feminine, perfect for pairing with tailored linen pants. Price at time of publish: $270

Best Sleepwear Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set Eberjey View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Eberjey’s Gisele PJs are the gold standard when it comes to sleepwear, and this short version would be perfect for an Italian summer vacation. They’re made from a stretchy and soft Tencel and spandex blend, and feature the brand’s signature contrast piping. Price at time of publish: $128

Best Eveningwear for Men Best Shirt Banana Republic Deserto Linen Dress Shirt Banana Republic View On Gap.com If you want to look effortlessly suave, consider this black linen dress shirt with contrasting white buttons. It features a spread collar with a button front closure, and it looks great with the sleeves rolled up, paired with tailored pants and leather loafers. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Dinner Jacket Todd Snyder Chambray Linen Madison Suit Jacket Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com Whether you have a reservation at a fine dining restaurant, or you’re attending a formal event, every man needs a good dinner jacket in his wardrobe, like this classic version from Todd Snyder. It’s made from breathable Italian linen, so you can stay cool on hot summer nights, and the fit is relaxed and easy to move around in, with slim lapels and a chest pocket. Price at time of publish: $498

Best Pants Zara 100% Linen Pants Zara View On Zara.com These cost less than a bottle of Barolo but have the same low-key luxury aesthetic of Loro Piana. They’re made from 100 percent linen and are ultra-comfortable, with an elastic waistband on the back that will remain hidden under your blazer. They’re available in three neutral earthy shades and a navy blue. Price at time of publish: $60

Best Sleepwear H&M Relaxed Fit Linen Blend Pajamas H&M View On Hm.com You can always find gems at H&M, and the latest style that caught our eye is this coordinating pajama set in a soft beige linen. It is refined enough to double as loungewear, so you could easily roll out of bed and head straight to the breakfast buffet to get your morning started before getting properly dressed for the day. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Shoes Given the diverse environments and activities in Italy, it’s best to come prepared with a variety of shoes. You’ll need a pair of comfortable walking shoes for exploring, formal shoes for the evening, and sandals for days spent by the sea. Ahead, see our top selects for men and women.

Best Women's Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Court Shoes Adidas View On Adidas.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Fresh white sneakers are a summertime staple, and this simple, elevated style from Adidas by Stella McCartney is one of the best options of the season. They’re versatile enough to pair with dresses for days spent on your feet when you want to be comfortable, but not too casual. Price at time of publish: $200

Best Men's Sneakers Veja Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers Mr Porter View On Mrporter.com Veja’s clean leather sneakers are a favorite for urban men on the move. This simple lace-up style features padding around the ankle, bouncy rubber soles, and suede trims. They’re easy to wear with virtually anything and are comfortable enough to wear for a full day of walking (i.e., exploring the ancient Roman ruins). Price at time of publish: $140

Best Versatile Women's Dress Shoes M.Gemi Lizza Nuova M.Gemi View On Mgemi.com Designed and produced in Tuscany, M.Gemi’s shoes are stylish, comfortable, and made to last. These platform sandals would be perfect for a trip to Italy, especially if you’re dining al fresco or venturing out onto cobblestoned streets. They have a flared heel for added stability, a buckle fastening around the ankle, and a soft leather lining. Price at time of publish: $248

Best Loafers Scarosso Ludovico Acciaio Scamosciato Loafer Scarosso View On Scarosso.com You can tell these are authentically Italian by the name alone, but then there are the markers of artisan quality: hand-stitching, suede leather, reinforced heels, and an elegant almond-toe design. Scarosso’s loafers have received rave reviews for good reason, and these are suitable for wearing both during the day and at night. Plus, the rubber sole is flexible and they’re lightweight, so they’re ideal for packing in a suitcase. Price at time of publish: $305

Best Men's Sandals Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Birkenstock View On Amazon View On Mrporter.com We would recommend these for any seaside destination where you’re likely to be dipping in and out the water. These simple Birkenstock sandals are waterproof, flexible, and lightweight, so they’re easy to pack and comfortable to wear. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Women's Sandals Frances Valentine Cloud Slide Sandal Frances Valentine View On Francesvalentine.com Aptly named the Cloud Slide Sandals, these shoes feel like you’re walking on air, with a bouncy sole and a soft leather top. The strap is wide enough to feel securely fitted when you’re walking. Plus, you won’t need to spend any time breaking them in. Price at time of publish: $298

Best Accessories If you’re traveling to Italy in the summer, hats and sunglasses are the most important accessories to remember, especially if you’re heading to a resort destination. You won’t need much in the way of gear unless you’re planning a specific activity (i.e., goggles for swimming in the Mediterranean), and there are cafes aplenty, so unless you’re somewhere remote, you can easily find water and refreshments. Save your luggage space for shopping and picking up artisan gems in the quaint villages.



Best Women's Sunglasses The Attico Dora Sunglasses The Attico View On Theattico.com The Attico is a go-to brand for Italian cool girls, and these chic black sunglasses are one of the best interpretations of the cat-eye trend. They’re modeled on a vintage silhouette, and are made from acetate with tonal lenses, and have wide arms featuring a subtle gold logo. Price at time of publish: $290

Best Men's Sunglasses Zegna 54mm Square Sunglasses Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue Zegna has always been synonymous with quiet luxury, and these square-lens black sunglasses are timelessly elegant. They provide good coverage and suit most face shapes. Plus, they have a firm fit, so they would be perfect for when you’re heading out on a boat and don’t want them to fly off. Price at time of publish: $360

Best Men's Belt J.Crew Italian Pull-up Leather Belt J.Crew View On Jcrew.com A leather belt adds polish to any look, and this minimal warm brown version from J.Crew will pair beautifully with crisp linen. It has a 1.25-inch width, which fits into most pants well, and a square gold buckle fastening. Price at time of publish: $75

Best Men's Hat Helen Kaminski Billie Hat Helen Kaminski View On Helenkaminski.com Indagare founder Melissa Biggs Bradley raves about Helen Kaminski’s packable hats for traveling. We love this gender-neutral fedora with an Italian leather trim and an angled brim. It also has UPF 50+ protection, providing additional sun relief. Price at time of publish: $295

Best Women's Hat Sarah Bray Poppy Sun Hat with Natural Grosgrain Ribbon Aerin View On Aerin.com Wide-brim sun hats have been an emblem of resort glamor for decades and this elegant version from Sarah Bray Bermuda is timeless. The classic woven silhouette is accentuated with a contrasting ribbon, and it has an interior elasticated band that allows for a flexible fit. Price at time of publish: $250

Best Handbag Gucci Aphrodite Mini Shoulder Bag Gucci View On Gucci.com Like a watch or a diamond necklace, a designer handbag is something that can be treasured forever, including this timeless leather Gucci bag. It has an adjustable strap so you can wear it over your shoulder for going out in the day or as a top-handle bag for the evening. It’s clearly not oversized, but will fit everything you need – phone, purse, keys, sanitizer, and lip balm.

Price at time of publish: $1,290

Best Luggage As with any intercontinental trip, you’ll want to bring luggage that is practical and durable. Plus, you’ll want suitcases that are relatively spacious; there are so many fantastic things to buy in Italy, so you’ll want to allow enough room for anything you purchase along the way. If you’re taking domestic flights within Italy, chances are you’ll be flying with ITA Airways (formerly Alitalia), which, like any airline, has set weight allowances for checked and carry-on luggage, so be sure to measure everything out before you arrive at the airport.

Best Checked Suitcase and Carry-on Suitcase Set Paravel Aviator Set 4.5 Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Jetsetters around the world are catching on to Paravel’s supremely stylish and functional suitcases, and the Aviator Set includes two of the brand’s best sellers: the carry-on and the checked suitcase. Both have code locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, interior pockets, and a removable laundry bag. The vintage-style cream color looks like it’s out of an Italian postcard from the 50s – photogenic and functional. Plus, it will be easy to identify at the airport in a sea of black suitcases. Price at time of publish: $870