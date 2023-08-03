Italy to Launch 3 New Dedicated Tourist Trains in 2024 — Including Vintage Rides on Historic Trains and the Luxe Orient Express’ La Dolce Vita

This year, more travelers from abroad are forecasted to make 75 million trips to Italy — a jump from 56 million last year. So it's no surprise the European nation is looking ahead to point travelers to more sustainable options. In response, Italy's state-owned train operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) is launching a new brand — FS Treni Turistici Italiani — focused on tourist trains in 2024.

“The new company was born with the mission of proposing an offer of railway services expressly designed and calibrated for quality, sustainable tourism attentive to rediscovering the riches of the Italian territory,” the company said in a release obtained by Travel + Leisure.

The company will offer three levels of service, including lassoing in existing services.

The top tier will be luxury trains, which includes the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train that already runs with itineraries across the continent in Florence, Rome, Venice, and Verona. Also as part of the upscale offerings will be the hotly anticipated Orient Express’ La Dolce Vita, which is now set to start its engines again next year since it went on hiatus in 1977.

Next will be the espressi (express) and treni storici (historic trains) — the most robust of the new journeys. The express trains will feature refurbished cars from the 1980s and 1990s decked out with dining and sleeping cars and storage areas for skis, bikes, and mobility vehicles. The historic ones will be from the FS Italiane Foundation’s collection of more than 400 historic and protected vehicles. They’ll operate more frequently and also offer programming, like guided tours, walking routes, and tastings.

New journeys will be introduced, both day and night, on medium and long-range routes between popular destinations. That includes from Rome to Catanzaro, passing through Metaponto and Reggio Calabria, as well as from Rome or Milan to Calalzo/Cortina and from San Candido to Genoa.



Finally, the regional services will gear up routes to ensure access to less visited destinations like those that are “rich in history” including “villages and areas of scenic and naturalistic interest, distinguished by peculiar food and wine traditions and agribusiness,” the company said.



CNN also reports that there will be cruise trains, focused on short breaks, like leaving Rome on a Friday night and arriving in Calalzo-Pieve for a weekend of skiing at Cortina d’Ampezzo, via bus transfers. Also on the docket: a southern Italian journey from Umbria to Puglia lasting about five or six days.



“In addition to responding to the growing demand for rail tourism in our country, FS Italian Tourist Trains will therefore contribute to promoting a new truly sustainable tourism, to reach both well-known destinations and destinations outside the classic circuits,” the company said of its new services.

