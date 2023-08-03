Italy to Launch 3 New Dedicated Tourist Trains in 2024 — Including Vintage Rides on Historic Trains and the Luxe Orient Express’ La Dolce Vita

Three tiers of rail adventures will be offered, ranging from luxury to regional services.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who contributes to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023
View of the illuminated Mausoleum of Hadrian, known as Castel Sant'Angelo from the Sant'Angelo bridge in blue hour before sunrise.
Photo:

Getty Images

This year, more travelers from abroad are forecasted to make 75 million trips to Italy — a jump from 56 million last year. So it's no surprise the European nation is looking ahead to point travelers to more sustainable options. In response, Italy's state-owned train operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS) is launching a new brand — FS Treni Turistici Italiani — focused on tourist trains in 2024. 

“The new company was born with the mission of proposing an offer of railway services expressly designed and calibrated for quality, sustainable tourism attentive to rediscovering the riches of the Italian territory,” the company said in a release obtained by Travel + Leisure.

The company will offer three levels of service, including lassoing in existing services. 

The top tier will be luxury trains, which includes the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train that already runs with itineraries across the continent in Florence, Rome, Venice, and Verona. Also as part of the upscale offerings will be the hotly anticipated Orient Express’ La Dolce Vita, which is now set to start its engines again next year since it went on hiatus in 1977.

Next will be the espressi (express) and treni storici (historic trains) — the most robust of the new journeys. The express trains will feature refurbished cars from the 1980s and 1990s decked out with dining and sleeping cars and storage areas for skis, bikes, and mobility vehicles. The historic ones will be from the FS Italiane Foundation’s collection of more than 400 historic and protected vehicles. They’ll operate more frequently and also offer programming, like guided tours, walking routes, and tastings. 

Two men and a woman with child wait for the train to arrive in Italy in the 60s.

Courtesy of Archivio Fondazione FS Italiane

New journeys will be introduced, both day and night, on medium and long-range routes between popular destinations. That includes from Rome to Catanzaro, passing through Metaponto and Reggio Calabria, as well as from Rome or Milan to Calalzo/Cortina and from San Candido to Genoa.

Finally, the regional services will gear up routes to ensure access to less visited destinations like those that are “rich in history” including “villages and areas of scenic and naturalistic interest, distinguished by peculiar food and wine traditions and agribusiness,” the company said.

CNN also reports that there will be cruise trains, focused on short breaks, like leaving Rome on a Friday night and arriving in Calalzo-Pieve for a weekend of skiing at Cortina d’Ampezzo, via bus transfers. Also on the docket: a southern Italian journey from Umbria to Puglia lasting about five or six days.

“In addition to responding to the growing demand for rail tourism in our country, FS Italian Tourist Trains will therefore contribute to promoting a new truly sustainable tourism, to reach both well-known destinations and destinations outside the classic circuits,” the company said of its new services.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Grand canal on sunny day in Venice, Italy
UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to Its 'In Danger' List — Here's Why
Sunrise in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
This Low-cost Airline Is Celebrating Its New Route to Puerto Rico With $99 Flights — but You'll Need to Book Soon
composite of the Ultimate Greece Packing List showing scotch and soda Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Bright Parakeet Knitted pointelle V-neck midi dress, banana republic 7" EASY SHORT, dagne dover VIDA COTTON TOTE BAG, Clarks Women's Breeze Sea and EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter on a water background
The Ultimate Greece Packing List
Black family enjoys the beautiful beach in St. Augustine, Florida
Florida Has 10 Beaches With Some of the Best Air Quality in the U.S. — and California Has 10 Too
Drink at the Dead Rabbit in NYC
The Team Behind This Trendy NYC Bar Is Opening a New Train-themed Pub in Moynihan Station
A narrow street among the old stone houses of the oldest district of the city of Caserta.
This Small Town Has a Palace That Rivals Versailles and Some of the World's Best Pizza — and You've Probably Never Heard of It
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia.
NASA Will Launch a Rocket to the ISS Tonight — and It May Be Visible From a Dozen States
People in the in sheep's meadow surrounded by sky scrappers in NYC
The Best Times to Visit New York City for Lower Prices, Fewer Crowds, and More
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Just Launched a Monthly Unlimited Flight Pass — and It's Discounted for a Limited Time
Linguine with squid ink and mixed seafood from Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island
Atlantis Paradise Island's Newest Restaurant Is a Slice of Italy in the Bahamas — and We Got the Inside Scoop
People sitting along the River Seine by the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France
Paris Will Soon Allow Swimming in the Seine for the First Time in Over 100 Years
Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
It Just Got Easier to Get to Mexico From This West Coast Hub
A La Compagnie airplane flying over St. Marteen
The World's Best Airline Is Launching Flights to the Caribbean on Its All-business-class Planes
Vai resorts
A Real 'Barbie World' Is Opening at This Arizona Theme Park Next Year — What to Know
Landscape view of Dubrovnik by the water with orange roofs and white buildings
The Perfect Itinerary for 3 Days in Dubrovnik — Including Walking Tours, Wine Tastings, and Pristine Beaches
Exterior of the renovated Tiffany & Co building on New York's 5th Avenue
Tiffany's Fifth Avenue Flagship Finally Reopened — and It's Better Than Ever