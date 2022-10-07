This Italian Region Full of Mountains and Vineyards Will Pay Your Train Fare to Visit

In addition to a train ticket, Friuli Venezia Giulia will also give travelers an FVGcard, which includes discounts to various attractions.

Updated on October 7, 2022
Cividale del Friuli is a charming town born on the Natisone river which forms here a picturesque ravine
A region in Italy’s northeastern corner is covering tourists' train fare to visit in an effort to promote sustainable travel.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia region, which includes cities like Trieste and Udine, will refund travelers’ Trenitalia train tickets to boost tourism, according to the region. The promotion is valid now through May 31, 2023.

“Choose your sustainable holiday, reach Friuli Venezia Giulia by train!” the region wrote on its website. “Book in one of the affiliated facilities in Grado, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine, and Trieste, and Friuli Venezia Giulia gives you the train ticket!”

In addition to covered train fare, the region will also give all travelers an FVGcard, which includes discounts and free tickets to “many attractions to enjoy your holiday following your passions!”

In Trieste, for example, travelers will be able to visit a Banksy exhibition at the Salone degli Incanti at a reduced rate from November through April 2023 as well as receive free access to other museums and cultural institutions. In Lignano Sabbiadoro, which sits just east of Venice, travelers can take advantage of a great beach town along the Adriatic Sea.

People dining in Piazza dell'Unita d'Italia, Trieste, Friuli-Venezia Giulia

And in Udine, travelers can “indulge in the ritual of ‘tajùt,’” or having a glass of wine enjoyed with company, known throughout the region.

As part of the promotion, travelers must stay in the region for at least two nights, according to CNN. Travelers must also book a package that includes accommodations at a participating hotel. The cost of the train ticket will then be deducted from the package total. 

In addition to this deal, Trenitalia — which operates more than 10,000 miles of railway lines in Italy — offers a "Trenitalia Pass" to foreign citizens visiting the country, allowing them to travel on multiple trips (think: three trips in 7 days) for as low as €129.

