These Italian Beaches Are Enforcing Strict Daily Visitor Limits — Here's How to Book Your Spot

Sardinia is allowing visitors to secure a spot through an app.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023
Aerial view of colorful umbrellas on sandy beach, swimming people in blue sea at summer sunny day. Sardinia, Italy.
Photo:

Den Belitsky/Getty Images

This summer, the hottest ticket is snagging a prime spot on a beach in Italy.

With a record number of tourists expected to travel through Italy this summer, the beaches in the country are making new changes to preserve the quality of the Italian vacation experience. (Last summer, an estimated 2.1 million Americans traveled to Italy, according to a government report.) This includes enforcing capacity limits, rolling out admission fees, and regulating the number of beach towels. 

Multiple beaches in Sardinia, an island on Italy’s west coast, will have some of the strongest capacity limits, according to a new report from CNN. The report shared the daily cap of four beaches:

  • Cala dei Gabbiani: 300 visitors 
  • Cala Biriala: 300 visitors 
  • Cala Goloritze: 250 visitors 
  • Cala Mariolu: 700 visitors 

Sardinia's Spiaggia La Pelosa implemented a ban on beach towels — fines start at 100 euros (roughly $107) — according to the report. Those visiting Cala Goloritze, which can only be accessed by foot or boat, have to pay 6 euros ($6.50) to enter.

To secure a spot at these beaches, download the Heart of Sardinia app and make a booking at least 72 hours before your visit. Beaches requiring an admission fee (like Cala Goloritze) can be paid online or at the entrance with cash.

The beaches won’t be the only tourist attraction that will be charging a new admission or regulating visitors this summer. Earlier this year, the Italian Tourism Minister announced that the historic Pantheon in Rome would be charging an admission fee, where previously it was free. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
SIXT rental car keys
Sixt's Flash Sale Is Slashing Luxury Car Rental Prices by 30% — but You Have to Act Fast
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
A Qantas airplane flying through clouds and a blue sky
Qantas Is Relaunching Flights From Australia to New York This Month — What to Know
A United Airlines airplane flying over water during sunrise/sunset
United Just Launched a Fall Flight Sale to These U.S. Cities — and We Have the Promo Code
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston with their Dos Hombres tequila in a pool
You Can Now Cash In on Over-the-top Celebrity Hangouts for Just One Marriott Bonvoy Point
Strawberry Moon
From a Planet Pyramid to a Strawberry Moon — Here Are 6 Can’t-miss Astro Events This Month
Amtrak
Score $19 Tickets on Amtrak's Auto Train — When to Book
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
Score Major Savings on Your Orlando Trip With These Deals on Theme Parks, Hotels, and More
The living room inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's airbnb in Montauk
Celebrity Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Just Listed Their Stunning '70s-style Montauk Home on Airbnb — for $19
A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Spirit's Latest Sale Has $34 Flights to Miami, Myrtle Beach, and More — but You Have to Book ASAP
Exterior of York Beach Surf Club
This New Oceanfront Maine Resort Has 10 Chic Bungalows, a Heated Saltwater Pool, and an Oyster Bar
Fluorescent green watersNin Venice's Grand Canal
Venice’s Grand Canal Turned Bright Green This Weekend — See the Photos
A view of the sunset from 42nd street during the 'Manhattanhenge' on May 29, 2023 in New York,
Tonight's Your Last Chance to See Manhattanhenge Until July