13 Italian Summer Styles That Will Make You Feel Like You're on the Amalfi Coast — From Just $7

Everyone is in Italy right now, and I don’t just say that because I live here. Europe is seeing record-breaking tourism numbers this summer according to a recent Hopper report, with top airfare tickets booked to cities likes Rome and Milan. So, if it seems everyone is vacationing in the Mediteranean on social media, it’s because they are. If you’re headed to Italy this summer or you just want to channel that effortless Mediterranean vacation style at home, I can help you there.

As a travel writer living in Italy, I take packing for my summer holidays seriously, especially when it’s to one of my favorite places: the Amalfi Coast. From the fresh seafood to the landscape, it’s easy to feel like you’re in a film or a celebrity on vacation, especially when you bring just the right looks. A few inspirations? Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous looks during her annual vacation to Capri that are straight out of a music video, for one. And of course, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s chic vacations off of Amalfi coastal cliffside towns like Positano and Ravello (not to mention their iconic collaboration song, Upgrade U, in which he raps “they watchin’ and we just yachtin’ / Island-hoppin’ off the Amalfi Coast”) give serious vacation goals drenched in unmistakeable Italian summer style. But here’s a secret: You don’t need a plane ticket to channel that feeling.

I’ve found the dreamiest Italian styles to wear this summer whether you’re there or not, from a simple scarf that’s just $7 to a breezy sundress that just begs for an Aperol spritz. So turn on Upgrade U and shop these links to get you in a yachting off of the Amalfi coast state of mind. And the best part is, most of these picks are affordable, so maybe that plane ticket to Italy is a little more within reach!

Stylish Linen Separates

Maybe it was the first time I saw Visconti’s Death in Venice film, but summer in Italy style is perfectly encapsulated by a linen suit and a great fedora. A white linen suit is always fresh, sophisticated and says, “I’m well traveled.” Zara has a great selection of linen separates that are chic and in a variety of cuts whether you want a fitted or more oversized look. We love this menswear inspired linen blend vest and shorts. They’re fully lined — meaning no unsightly underwear peeks through. For another even more affordable option, Amazon has some flowy separates that you can buy in a two-piece set. These are the kind of wardrobe staples you snatch up now because they never go out of style. Pair them with dark sunglasses and delicate gold jewelry for that Succession’s Shiv Roy nod to Italian style.

Comfortable Sneakers

A stylish sneaker is a must when exploring the cliffside Amalfi Coast towns — or anywhere I’ve traveled, to be honest — and a go-to brand for Italian casual, cool is Superga, which are favored even by royalty like Kate Middleton. These Superga platforms are a stylish take on the classic, simple skippers. The 1.5-inch platform adds a fun lift that pairs very well with a mini dress or a cropped pair of jeans with a linen T-shirt. The platform is lightweight enough to be comfortable, even while trekking through towns on the hunt for the perfect gelato on the Amalfi Coast!

Straw Carryall Tote

This oversized straw tote from heritage Spanish brand Loewe just screams “summer in Europe.” Whether it’s a farmer’s market run or tossing in a pair of shoes, swimsuit and change of clothes, this durable palm leaf tote is both elegant and practical. A large straw tote is the quintessential summer bag wherever you are — a little dolce vita to your daily commute to get you in the mood for your summer holiday. Get a separate pouch for your computer, wallet, and keys to organize the large compartment.

While we love the Loewe bag and the quality and durability the brand is known for is guaranteed to last you years, it’s definitely a splurge. For that same great boat bag style for a fraction of the price, we do love this large tote from Amazon that’s under $30! Handwoven cotton with PU straps this bag is easily foldable making it great to bring along for your summer travels.

Patterned Head Scarf

In Italy, a headscarf and dark sunglasses isn’t extra, it’s almost a uniform. I love that an amazing patterned silk scarf can be multifunctional: Sometimes I wear it on my head — especially after a day in the water and quick turnaround time for dinner, others I wear it very elegantly styled as a turban with statement earrings; still others I wear it on my head for the wind. We did say you’re imagining yachting on the Amalfi Coast right? Take it from me, road tripping through Sicily one August in a convertible, my vintage Gucci floral scarf was almost a necessity. And naturally the scarf can double as a foulard, neck scarf, or small wrap for summer evenings with a breeze.

A great go-to for vacation worthy scarves in a variety of patterns is Amazon, like this Riiqiichy patterned head scarf that is 27.5 inches square. Easy to travel with, it can be wrapped around the handles of your straw carry-all for safekeeping and comfort. In beautiful prints at a great price, this is the perfect vacation scarf because it’s not so precious that you’ll fear salt water sprays or a little sunblock residue.

Bold Sunglasses

Plan for the bright Italian sun! If you are heading to Italy this summer, you’ll absolutely need a great pair of sunglasses. My suggestion? Big and bold. Southern Italy is sunny and between the reflection of the turquoise water of the Tyrrhenian Sea and the reflection off of a beautiful boat, you’ll definitely need a durable pair of sunglasses.

A great pair of sunglasses can last you for years, so I suggest an evergreen cat-eye style that will have you feeling like a Fellini film star. The tortoise style in purple adds a modern take on a classic twist. Though they’re oversized, this pair has a comfortable fit as they sit naturally on the bridge of the nose without sliding down. This pair by is also polarized, offering you prime 100 percent UV protection to reduce glare, leaving you to gaze freely out onto your chic vacation locale.

Printed Palazzo Pants

A Missoni print is almost synonymous with Italian resort style, and from headscarves to my favorite palazzo pants, some of my favorite summer seaside go-tos are in Missoni brights and zig zags like these open jersey color knit pants from Matches. Stylish but lightweight and breezy, they are a great swimsuit cover up and paired with flat sandals and a linen shirt, a great look for exploring a town.

There’s no need to break the bank to get this look. We love these printed palazzo pants from Amazon from the brand Iconoflash. Flowing and flattering for a variety of body types, these pants and the many patterns they’re offered in are customer favorites. The waist is folded over so you can wear them high-waisted with a tie front button down, or low waisted with a swimsuit. For a more refined look, these pants comfortably pair with a wedge for a more elevated look for an evening out as well!

Lightweight Sundress

How many sundresses can you fit in a carry-on? I definitely have pushed that boundary packing for my Italian holidays. A lightweight option like this chiffon Steve Madden dress from Zappos is easy to pack and makes for great pictures. The train of the high-low style looks phenomenal blowing in the wind on the bow of a boat! Pair with great barely-there flats or a wedge for an easy, breezy summer holiday look.

A high-low style can be tricky and not for everyone, so I’d also recommend the flattering style of this dress found at Amazon. The smock style and tied straps makes it easy to get on and off, perfect for a day on the boat.

Espadrille Wedges

The espadrille is the perfect summer shoe. Spain is considered the birthplace of the espadrille, with the jute sole style dating back as far as the 13th century. From flats to wedges to lace-up styles, espadrilles are my go-tos for summers in Italy. Rubber soled and perfect for a boat my favorite espadrille maker is famed Spanish house, Castañer. You can’t beat the craftsmanship and style for the reasonable cost. For an open-toed version that’s breathable for summer, try this Lucky Brand style. Comfortable and classic, a wedge espadrille is great in the summer, dressed up — say a chiffon dress to a garden wedding — or down, with a pair of shorts and a T-shirt.

Oversized Button-Down

With the discreet luxury trend growing in popularity, you’re going to see more stylized but simple button-down shirts. Whether it’s Gwenyth Paltrow, or Sofia Richie or even coastal grandma chic (Amalfi Coastal grandma chic!), this is a wardrobe staple that is the perfect vacation piece. Thrown over a swimsuit, or doubling as a shacket on summer evenings, you’ll find yourself wearing the button-down time and time again. Tuck this button down into a pair of shorts, worn with a great neck scarf and sunglasses for a stylish look for day exploration. A crisp cotton style is perfect for all seasons, but for the ultimate summer look, I love a great linen or a linen style button-down like this one from Amazon.

One-Piece Swimsuit

I’m always on the hunt for the perfect swimsuit. Whether it’s a high-leg one piece, or a sporty bikini, a swimsuit is almost like the summer statement item. I love the rich citrus lime color of this Madewell one-shoulder, cutout one-piece. This one-piece is sophisticated enough that it can conveniently double as a top with a maxi skirt while sightseeing. While this swimsuit will look great in the water, we are talking about yachting off of the Amalfi Coast while on deck, pair it with a bold statement collar necklace like this one from Steve Madden.

Crocheted Cover-up

After you take a dip in the Mediterranean or off the coast of your yacht, you’re going to need a swim cover-up, right? This stylish one from Amazon is right on trend with its “I’m busy summering in Italy” crocheted look. Its round neck, long sleeves, and mini length are perfect for any adventure you can cook up, and the holes will allow a breeze to pass through (but keep you covered on chillier nights by the water or breezy days on the boat).

Straw Sunhat

It would be almost sacrilege to head to Italy without a practical summer sun hat — that intense summer sun calls for it, but your head-to-toe look just wouldn’t be complete without one, either. This H&M sun hat or this foldable sun hat from Amazon are perfect, as they’re substantial enough to not be flimsy and not too big, making them easy to pack. Choose your own embellishment with a cute pin or a broach. With a great pricepoint but also the look of luxury, it’s a no-brainer.

Easy Romper

For days spent walking around in the heat, you’re going to need something unfussy but fashionable. And for that, you can’t do better than a loose, breezy romper like this one from Amazon that will be the easiest one-and-done outfit you can cobble together on an Italian vacation.

