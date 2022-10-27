Crossbody bags may be one of the convenient accessories you can wear when you’re traveling. Not only can they securely stash everything you need — from your wallet and keys to your sunglasses and lip balm — but they also allow you to navigate and explore a new city hands-free, so you’re able to shop, eat, sip, and photograph. Whether you’re headed on a long adventure, or you’re just taking a day trip, you’ll want to bring this Amazon-loved $17 crossbody purse along for the ride.

The Isabelle Functional Multi-Pocket Crossbody Bag is constructed of a faux leather material, which is durable, lightweight, and helps to elevate its elegance (while protecting the environment). The long carrying strap is adjustable up to 24 inches, so you can make it shorter if you’re planning to just carry it on one shoulder and lengthen it when you decide to wear it across your body.

And if you’re a lover of purses with pockets for your lip balm, wallet, phone, charger, makeup compact, and more, look no further! This purse not only has a zippered main compartment with an interior zip and slip pocket, but it also has two exterior zippered pockets on the front to easily access your ID, credit card, or tickets, and a discreet pocket on the back.

This crossbody bag measures 7 inches long by 8 inches tall and .5 inches deep, making it easy to stuff into a suitcase or backpack to bring on vacation. It’s also a perfect size to use for a music festival or a day trip, as one shopper who took it along on a day trip to a vineyard confirmed. They wrote that the inside and outside compartments of the bag allowed her to “safely separate and stash cash, ID and bank cards, iPhone12, lip gloss, eye drops and a comb” and “travel tissues and reading glasses.” And, with all that, the purse “wasn’t bulky and actually had a little room to spare!”

Another reviewer bought the bag for a concert and loved it so much that she now uses it as her daily purse because it can “fit a battery pack, mini fan, and my phone in it,” and the outside compartments can hold her “cash, cards, and hairbows.” And so many customers highlighted how great it is for vacation and trips, with some going so far as to call it the “best traveling bag” and “one of the best for traveling.”

On top of how impressive all of the different pockets and compartments of this handbag are, is how well made the bag is and how chic it looks. One customer shared that it “looks classy without the high-class price,” while another shopper said “It is a nice quality material and is exceptional for the price-point.”

The lightweight bag is perfect for individuals of all shapes and sizes, too, thanks to its adjustable strap. One shopper noted that it’s a “comfortable fit for women who have a larger bust like myself,” and they also appreciated that the bag is “very easy to clean with a slightly damp cloth.”

The crossbody purse comes in 26 different colors including black, brown, gray, dark tan, red, navy, leopard, mustard, and more. If you’re in the market for a new travel purse or everyday bag that looks high-quality but at a budget-friendly price tag — and has a pocket for everything — you need to check out this crossbody bag. You may even find yourself in a similar boat to other shoppers, buying it in multiple colors!

