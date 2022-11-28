This Roomba Cleans Homes So Well, It Looks Like Hotel Housekeeping Just Left the Premises — and It's on Sale

Shoppers are “disgusted” in a good way by how much dirt and hair it picks up.

By Staff Author
Published on November 28, 2022 09:30PM EST

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning
Photo:

Amazon

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is sort of like a pick-your-own-adventure event for shoppers, if you think about it — especially because the retailer is offering impressive markdowns across its entire site. We’ve seen up to 60 percent off on top-rated travel gear and accessories, and the savings are just as good in the home department — particularly among the floor vacuums

As a matter of fact, if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, now’s the perfect time to pick up a iRobot Roomba Vacuum since the discounts are so deep. Whether you’ve had your eye on one for yourself or for a loved one, a Roomba makes the ultimate gift. During the last few hours of Cyber Monday, you can get the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for 35 percent off, which brings its hefty price tag down to $179, helping you save nearly $100. 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $179 (originally $274) 

With its innovative algorithm, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is designed to adapt to your cleaning habits and furniture layout, while ensuring that your floors are left in tip-top shape with its three-stage vacuuming system that lifts dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. All the while, the Wi-Fi-compatible floor vacuum’s multi-surface edge-sweeping brushes take care of stubborn particles hiding in hard-to-reach places on any type of floor. It’s also powered with iRobot’s Dirt Detect Technology, which senses the dirtier areas of your home and attacks them with a more thorough and powerful cleaning. 

What’s more, the iRobot Roomba 694 is equipped with multiple advanced sensors that allow it to safely navigate under and around your furniture without damaging them. You can have peace of mind around the stairs and other edges of your space thanks to its handy Cliff Detect system, which keeps it from falling at unforeseen drops. Plus, its Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head ensures that the floor vacuum can seamlessly switch between cleaning multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood and carpet. The head also automatically adjusts to different heights of flooring for the best possible clean.

If you’re someone that’s always on the go, you can use the iRobot Roomba app to schedule and activate the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum when you’re not home. It also has an automatic run time of 90 minutes and will return to its recharging station on its own, so you don’t have to worry about it ever running out of battery or coming home to dirty floors. 

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers called the floor vacuum a “workhorse” that “does not back away from a challenge.” And many were impressed that it’s strong enough to tackle pet hair. “[It’s] my new best buddy,” one customer wrote. “This little guy cleans my floor every morning. It works perfectly, and it’s crazy how much pet hair and dirt it finds. I highly recommend it for ease of keeping floors clean.” 

Another buyer was happy to report that it removes dirt and dust from “the cracks of hardwood floors,” and a shopper dubbed it the “best robot vacuum” for handling multiple floor surfaces, including tile and carpet. In fact, one reviewer even said, “We haven't used our Dyson 600 Vacuum at all since buying this.” A pet owner mentioned, “It cleans up all the small cat litter pieces that even our Dyson cannot pick up.” 

And a final user really sold us, explaining that they needed a vacuum to clean up hair on the floor that was due to shedding: “I feel mortified and disgusted now….but in a good way I guess. Grossed out by how much hair is hidden beneath what is visible but so amazed by this product!”

Trust us, you’re going to be blown away by what a game-changer the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is. But remember, it isn’t the only floor vacuum that’s been marked down during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. For example, you can also pick up the iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, which is 37 percent off and takes the hassle out of cleaning the floor vacuum after every use with its self-emptying design.  

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $349 (originally $550) 

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see what other reviewer-loved cleaners and devices are touting impressive discounts; you can save up to 46 percent off self-emptying models from Shark, ultra-lightweight and quiet-running cleaners from Eufy, and 2-in-1 vacuum-mops from Roborock. Today’s your last chance to get them at these amazing prices, so don’t hesitate to add them to your Amazon cart. 

