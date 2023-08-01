The Team Behind This Trendy NYC Bar Is Opening a New Train-themed Pub in Moynihan Station

Perfect for a pre or post Amtrak cocktail.

By
Meredith Lepore
Meredith Lepore is a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist.
Published on August 1, 2023
Drink at the Dead Rabbit in NYC
Photo:

Getty Images

For any traveler who's a bit too early for their Amtrak train, or wants a spot to figure out the first thing to do upon arriving in New York City, will soon have a place to go.

Right in the beautifully redone Moynihan Train Hall will be a new outpost for travelers looking for a post or pre-train beverage, known as The Irish Exit. Created by the team behind the world-known Dead Rabbit — complete with T+L approved espresso martinis — in Manhattan's Financial District, the new location will open its doors this fall.

Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in New York City.

Getty Images

This quick service venue with QR code menus will cater to busy travelers — traveling via Amtrak or through Penn Station — but it will still hold the principles of The Dead Rabbit with their food and cocktail menu.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our company to create a well executed concept in transactional environments,”  managing partner Jack McGarry told Travel + Leisure. “Our goal is to provide our customers with an excellent and playful exit to Ireland, inspiring the name, while they are on the go."

Travelers will be able to pick up a pint of Guinness as well as a robust selection of aged and unaged Irish spirts and whiskey, domestic beers, frozen drinks and much more. And keeping on theme with train travel, we're told the interior will be a nod to retro rail decor.

Dead Rabbit music director Liam Craig will also be curating sounds to provide an elevated experience even for the diner in the biggest rush.

Of the bar, McGarry said it will “challenge paddywhackery and subpar Irish and Irish Pub experiences in America, providing our customers with something relevant, contemporary, and engaging.” 

The 216-seat bar at Moynihan will also serve as a blueprint for a scaled travel concept for airports, service areas and other train stations starting in 2024.

And let’s not forget, a pint of Guinness is still delicious even if you order it off a QR code.

