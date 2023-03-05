Shoppers Say This Authentic Irish Wool Sweater Is ‘Made With Care and Pride’ — and It’s 79% Off at Amazon

Wouldn’t we all love to take a luxurious trip to the Irish countryside, soaking in the lush views and picking up an authentic sweater along the way? If you don’t have any plans to journey abroad anytime soon, we have some good news: We found an amazing deal on an Irish Aran sweater that ships directly from Ireland, so now there’s nothing stopping you from rocking the classic Irish sweater style without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Adored by shoppers, the Irish Aran Knitwear Merino Wool Cardigan is currently on sale for a whopping 79 percent off at Amazon. At just $17, this is the lowest price it’s been in a month, so you won’t want to miss out on this slice of the countryside in the form of a luxe, stylish winter staple that can easily transition into those chilly spring days, too.

$17 (originally $80)

This classic chunky men’s sweater channels the timeless style of Irish cardigans into a high-quality, affordable piece accessible to shoppers worldwide. Cozy merino wool is knit into stunning Aran stitches, and delicate brown buttons contribute to the appeal of this sweater. The brand was even established by Molly Cullen — the granddaughter of the first craftswoman in Ireland to commerically sell her hand-knitted cardigans.

Many wool sweaters can feel itchy and stiff, but this cardigan is soft and gentle against the skin, not to mention the fitted style is universally flattering. Plus, on chilly days there are two front pockets perfect for keeping your hands warm or even stowing your essentials while roaming around a new travel destination. It’s available in two neutral colors that go with everything: charcoal and oatmeal in sizes Small to XXL. And don’t worry: The sweater really is made in Ireland.

It’s not easy to find cardigans that represent the same quality as traditional Irish sweaters, but shoppers are impressed with the craftsmanship of this piece. In fact, one customer admitted that “the cardigans are as good as any I [have] received from family/friends in County Kerry and County Cork, Ireland,” adding that “once again, Ireland warms my heart (and my old bones.)” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed that the cardigan featured “beautiful workmanship” as well as a “perfect fit and great value.”

$23 (originally $78)

If you’re looking for a cozy sweater to live in throughout the winter, spring, or even your next trip to the Emerald Isle, shoppers swear this is the cardigan for the job. One customer even touted it as “probably the most comfortable piece of clothing I own,” calling it “very soft and warm” and adding that they “usually have to take it off at work because otherwise I’ll want to take a nap at my desk.” Speaking to the quality of the cardigan, another shopper noted that “you can tell it’s made with care and pride,” after revealing that it’s their “favorite sweater.”

On sale for up to 79 percent off right now in two classic colors, this well-made, cozy cardigan might just be the best deal we’ve seen at Amazon all week — and it will transport you straight to Ireland everytime you slip on the merino wool sleeves and fasten the timeless wood brown buttons. Perfect for the winter and spring weather and adored by shoppers for its high-quality design and authentic Irish craftsmanship, the stylish Irish Aran Knitwear Merino Wool Cardigan will bring a little piece of Ireland to you as you plan your next international getaway. But hurry, deals this good don’t last forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17.

