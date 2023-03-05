Shoppers Say This Authentic Irish Wool Sweater Is ‘Made With Care and Pride’ — and It’s 79% Off at Amazon

Travelers say it’s “as good as any” you can get in Ireland.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Irish Aran Knitwear Sweater Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Wouldn’t we all love to take a luxurious trip to the Irish countryside, soaking in the lush views and picking up an authentic sweater along the way? If you don’t have any plans to journey abroad anytime soon, we have some good news: We found an amazing deal on an Irish Aran sweater that ships directly from Ireland, so now there’s nothing stopping you from rocking the classic Irish sweater style without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

Adored by shoppers, the Irish Aran Knitwear Merino Wool Cardigan is currently on sale for a whopping 79 percent off at Amazon. At just $17, this is the lowest price it’s been in a month, so you won’t want to miss out on this slice of the countryside in the form of a luxe, stylish winter staple that can easily transition into those chilly spring days, too. 

Irish Aran Knitwear Sweater

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $80)

This classic chunky men’s sweater channels the timeless style of Irish cardigans into a high-quality, affordable piece accessible to shoppers worldwide. Cozy merino wool is knit into stunning Aran stitches, and delicate brown buttons contribute to the appeal of this sweater. The brand was even established by Molly Cullen — the granddaughter of the first craftswoman in Ireland to commerically sell her hand-knitted cardigans.

Many wool sweaters can feel itchy and stiff, but this cardigan is soft and gentle against the skin, not to mention the fitted style is universally flattering. Plus, on chilly days there are two front pockets perfect for keeping your hands warm or even stowing your essentials while roaming around a new travel destination. It’s available in two neutral colors that go with everything: charcoal and oatmeal in sizes Small to XXL. And don’t worry: The sweater really is made in Ireland. 

It’s not easy to find cardigans that represent the same quality as traditional Irish sweaters, but shoppers are impressed with the craftsmanship of this piece. In fact, one customer admitted that “the cardigans are as good as any I [have] received from family/friends in County Kerry and County Cork, Ireland,” adding that “once again, Ireland warms my heart (and my old bones.)” Meanwhile, another shopper agreed that the cardigan featured “beautiful workmanship” as well as a “perfect fit and great value.” 

Irish Aran Knitwear Sweater

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $78)

If you’re looking for a cozy sweater to live in throughout the winter, spring, or even your next trip to the Emerald Isle, shoppers swear this is the cardigan for the job. One customer even touted it as “probably the most comfortable piece of clothing I own,” calling it “very soft and warm” and adding that they “usually have to take it off at work because otherwise I’ll want to take a nap at my desk.” Speaking to the quality of the cardigan, another shopper noted that “you can tell it’s made with care and pride,” after revealing that it’s their “favorite sweater.”

On sale for up to 79 percent off right now in two classic colors, this well-made, cozy cardigan might just be the best deal we’ve seen at Amazon all week — and it will transport you straight to Ireland everytime you slip on the merino wool sleeves and fasten the timeless wood brown buttons. Perfect for the winter and spring weather and adored by shoppers for its high-quality design and authentic Irish craftsmanship, the stylish Irish Aran Knitwear Merino Wool Cardigan will bring a little piece of Ireland to you as you plan your next international getaway. But hurry, deals this good don’t last forever.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $17. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella - Wind Resistant
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Folding Umbrella Holds Up in 35 Mph Winds — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Hacks for Beating Jet Lag Tout
I’m a Wellness Writer, and These 11 Hacks Are My Secret to Beating Jet Lag
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case TOUT
People Are Replacing Their AirPods With These $20 Noise-canceling Earbuds With Amazing Sound and Battery Life
Related Articles
Nordstrom Winter Sale Tout
The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off
JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case TOUT
People Are Replacing Their AirPods With These $20 Noise-canceling Earbuds With Amazing Sound and Battery Life
Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
The 16 Best Beach Sandals for Women of 2023
YETI Crossroads Backpack 23 Tout
This Yeti Travel Backpack Is ‘Tough Like Luggage’ — and Up to 36% Off at Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage tout
Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off
Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella - Wind Resistant
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Folding Umbrella Holds Up in 35 Mph Winds — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, and Adidas Are Up to 50% Off in REI's Massive Sale tout
REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off
Beach Coolers
The 11 Best Beach Coolers of 2023
These Amazon Products Are My Go Tos Tout
I’ve Been to All 7 Continents, and These 15 Genius Amazon Finds Changed the Way I Travel
Nordstrom Rack Sale Roundup
Nordstrom Rack Is Kicking Off the Weekend With 5,000+ New Markdowns Up to 90% Off — Shop the 13 Best Deals
DG Hill Thermal Socks
These Thermal Socks Keep My Feet Toasty Warm When Skiing — and You Can Get 2 for the Price of 1
Oversized Tote Bags Under $50 Tout
These 10 Stylish Tote Bags Are Roomy Enough to Use As Carry-ons — and They Start at Just $19
OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro
This Durable Phone Case is Perfect for Travel With Hands-free Viewing — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Athletico Mogul Padded Ski Bag Tout
This Padded Ski Bag Protects Travelers’ Boots and Skis on Flights — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Zappos Comfy Shoe Winter Blowout Sale Tout
Zappos Is Having a Massive Winter Sale on Hiking Shoes, Snow Boots, and More — Score Up to 60% Off
Monos Group Shot
I’ve Tested Suitcases From Every Popular Luggage Brand — and Here’s Why Monos Is My Favorite